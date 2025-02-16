Mercadona and Juan Roig Give Good News to Many in Spain: More Than 3 Million

Mercadona continues to grow in Spain with significant investments; Juan Roig's company has announced new projects that will strengthen its presence in the market. These plans focus not only on the expansion of its establishments but also on the modernization of its services and digital platforms. All of this reflects the company's commitment to constant improvement.

In addition to opening new supermarkets, Mercadona is making adjustments to several of its services. These changes include both the opening of new stores and the increase in prices on its online platform. The company continues to adapt to market challenges while maintaining its commitment to quality and customer service.

| Mercadona

A New Supermarket in León: Major Investment in the Area

Recently, Mercadona has confirmed the opening of a new supermarket in León, specifically in Trobajo del Camino. This establishment will be ready to open its doors in May 2025. The company has invested more than 3 million euros in the construction of this supermarket, which underscores its commitment to expansion.

The new supermarket will be located at 313 Agustinos Avenue, very close to the Colegio e Internado Agustinos. With a larger area than previous ones in the area, this establishment aims to offer a better shopping experience to customers. Additionally, this store will serve as a reference for León residents, consolidating the company's presence in the region.

| Mercadona

The relocation of employees is also part of this project. Employees from the supermarkets that will close in La Huerta Square and on Párroco Pablo Díez Avenue will be transferred to the new establishment, with no new hires. This type of decision reinforces Mercadona's commitment to its staff and their job stability.

Mercadona Has Also Announced Changes to Its Online Service

Starting this week, Mercadona has adjusted the shipping fee for orders placed through its online platform. The shipping cost increases from 7.21 to 8.2 euros. The company has explained that this increase is due to rising general costs resulting from inflation and other economic factors.

| Mercadona

This adjustment is the first in 25 years. Although online shopping represents a small part of Mercadona's revenue, the company has decided to adapt to new challenges. In 2023, sales through the web were 650 million euros, representing 2% of its total revenue.

Additionally, Mercadona continues to advance in its digitalization process. The company has announced that it will invest more than 250 million euros between 2025 and 2028 to modernize its internal processes. This plan includes improvements in its digital platforms and the efficiency of its operations, as the company seeks to ensure its competitiveness in the future.