Mercadona and Juan Roig Surprise: Bombshell With One of Their Best Products

Recently, many Mercadona customers got a little scare when one of their most beloved products disappeared from the shelves. For a while, consumers began to notice that the popular coconut flavor of the +Proteínas line was unavailable. This caused concern among those who consumed it regularly, as it was a highly demanded product.

The Return of Coconut Flavor with an Innovative Twist

Mercadona has decided to reformulate its +Proteínas product line with a delicious novelty: a coconut dairy dessert in yogurt format. The pack consists of four units of 4.23 oz. (120 grams) each, and it is perfect for those who were looking for a substitute for the classic coconut drinkable. This yogurt maintains the delicious coconut flavor that was so popular in its previous version, but now with a creamier and more satisfying texture.

What makes this product even more attractive is its high protein content, providing 10 grams per unit, a nutritious option for any time. Moreover, this dessert is 0% fat, making it ideal for those who watch their diet without giving up the pleasure of a good dessert. Its coconut flavor is delicious and refreshing, making it a perfect option for those who enjoy light and tasty desserts.

| Mercadona

The price of this new dairy dessert is 1.47 euros for the pack of four units. This makes it an affordable option for those looking for quality and flavor at a good price. This quality-price ratio is one of the main attractions of the product, making it an ideal option for those who want to enjoy a healthy dessert without their wallet noticing.

A Touch of Nutrition and Flavor for All Tastes

This new product from Mercadona offers more than just flavor. Thanks to its high protein content, it becomes a healthy option for those looking to increase their protein intake without resorting to supplements. It is a delicious way to take care of your body while enjoying a natural and flavorful dessert.

Additionally, the absence of fat in this dessert makes it an excellent option for those following low-calorie or low-fat diets. The creamy texture and smooth coconut flavor make it perfect to enjoy at any time of the day, whether as breakfast, a snack, or even dessert after a meal. The product's versatility allows it to be incorporated into different recipes or enjoyed directly from the container.

| Mercadona

Mercadona has also managed to offer this product in a practical and easy-to-carry format. Thus, it is an excellent option for those who need something quick and delicious during their day. It is perfect for those who want a healthy snack or for those looking for a snack that doesn't make them feel guilty.

This coconut dairy dessert is undoubtedly an excellent option for those looking for a touch of nutrition and flavor in their daily diet. And with such an affordable price, it is one of the best options on the market. Visit your nearest Mercadona store and don't miss the opportunity to try it.

Prices and offers updated on 02/13/2025. They may be subject to modifications or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes