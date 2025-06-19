This Mercadona delicacy turns gourmet with just one ingredient: hurry, it's flying off the shelves

Mercadona keeps showing that it knows how to surprise with its new releases. This time, it has decided to innovate with a sophisticated touch in its fastest options. If you thought you'd seen it all, the latest will make you change your mind.

The Valencian chain is changing the perception of fast meals with something you didn't expect. With its new addition, Mercadona manages to fuse speed and quality in a unique way. Get ready for something that goes far beyond the ordinary.

A new option arrives in Mercadona's freezer

Mercadona keeps expanding its range of frozen products with an option designed for those looking for something different from typical pizzas. This time, the chain has launched a pizza that stands out for its combination of fresh ingredients and a gourmet touch. Although most of the pizza selection is classic, this one introduces an ingredient that's usually associated with haute cuisine dishes: truffle.

The product arrives with a clear intention to encourage consumers to try something new, without having to leave home or spend a lot of money. Mercadona has achieved this with an ultra-frozen pizza, easy to prepare and with a distinctive flavor. In a short time, the Truffata pizza is earning its place as an outstanding option within the frozen products selection.

| Mercadona

One of the great advantages of this launch is that it's offered at a very affordable price. At just 2.90 euros, it presents itself as an option for everyone who wants to enjoy a quality pizza without having to spend a fortune. Weighing 14 oz. (400 g), it's ideal for a light meal or to share with friends and family on a quiet night.

The preparation process is equally simple, which makes it even more appealing. You just need to preheat the oven to 392°F (200°C), place the pizza on the rack, and wait about 17 minutes. The result is a pizza that's crispy on the outside, with a base that keeps its softness and a delicious topping of cheese, mushrooms, and truffle.

Fresh ingredients and easy to prepare

Mercadona's Truffata pizza combines ingredients that, while simple, provide a sophisticated flavor. The cheese melts perfectly, covering the pizza with a smooth layer, while the mushrooms add an earthy touch. The truffle, ultra-frozen to keep its freshness, is the ingredient that elevates this pizza, bringing a unique and elegant flavor that's rarely found in products of this kind.

This type of pizza is usually more common in high-end restaurants, but Mercadona has managed to bring that top-level to its frozen line. Thanks to the truffle, the pizza becomes an ideal alternative for a high-level meal, without having to leave home or cook. The result is a pizza with a more complex and deep flavor, which isn't limited to the typical flavors of traditional pizzas.

| Mercadona, Getty Images Signature

The best part is that the Truffata pizza keeps within Mercadona's practical style, where convenience is key. In less than 20 minutes, consumers have a pizza ready to enjoy, with no need for additional preparation or extra ingredients. The simplicity of the recipe doesn't take away from the final quality, and that makes it a very attractive option for those looking for a quick but tasty solution.

At a competitive price of 2.90 euros, this pizza is a more than interesting option for those who enjoy a good meal without having to invest much time or money. In the current context, where fast options are highly valued, Mercadona has managed to offer a pizza that's tasty and accessible.

