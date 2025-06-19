Patry Jordán and Lidl have just informed their customers: it's a bomb

Lidl has launched a product that will change your training routine, offering more than what you're used to seeing. This item adapts perfectly to your needs and will be an ally in your daily life.

With the collaboration of Patry Jordán, Lidl has created something functional and accessible for those who seek quality without complications. It's the kind of product that seems simple, but makes a difference in your training.

A practical and comfortable sports accessory for your daily life

Lidl, in its collaboration with Patry Jordán, has launched a new item that isn't clothing, but is very useful for training: a bottle. With this new proposal, the brand wanted to offer something practical for people who take care of themselves and look for functional accessories for the gym. This product stands out for its design and, above all, for the comfort it offers users.

The bottle has a capacity of 34 fl. oz. (1 liter), which makes it the ideal size to keep you hydrated throughout the day. Its design includes an ergonomic handle that lets you carry it easily without any discomfort. In addition, it includes an insertable fruit strainer, which will let you add a touch of flavor to your water, ideal for those who prefer natural drinks without sugar.

| Lidl

One of the most striking features of this bottle is its automatic opening system. With just the press of a button, you can open it quickly, which is very practical during training or when you need to hydrate with your hands full. It also has a safety latch to prevent the bottle from opening accidentally, making it even more comfortable and safe.

The bottle's lid is completely removable, which makes cleaning easy. Thanks to its large opening, filling the bottle is also very simple, without complications. This makes it a practical option for daily use, especially for those who look for a quality product.

An accessible and functional design at a very competitive price

Lidl has managed to make this bottle, despite its many advantages, accessible for everyone. Its price, only 4.99 euros, makes it one of the most affordable options in its category. This will undoubtedly attract many people who look for quality products without having to make a large investment.

Available in two colors, yellow and blue, the bottle adapts to different personal tastes. These vibrant tones give it a touch of freshness and modernity, making it an attractive option for those who want more than just a simple bottle. In addition, its compact design and light weight of only 6.7 oz. (190 g) make it very easy to carry, letting you take it anywhere without taking up too much space.

| Lidl

One of the usage recommendations is not to use it with drinks that exceed 122°F (50 °C), as this could affect its structure. Although the bottle is resistant, it's important to follow these guidelines to ensure the product keeps in good condition for a longer time. This is a warning that users should keep in mind to avoid problems when using it with very hot liquids.

With approximate measurements of 3.1 x 11.3 in. (7.8 x 28.6 cm), the bottle is compact enough to carry in any backpack or bag. Its practical design and functionality make it an excellent option for those who look for a useful product at the gym. Without a doubt, Lidl has succeeded with this sports accessory proposal, which combines quality, design, and an affordable price for everyone.

Prices and offers updated on 06/17/2025. They may be modified or canceled, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes