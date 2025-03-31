Neither Air Fryer nor Pan: The Lidl Product Your Kitchen Needs for a Luxurious Dinner

Lidl continues to surprise with its offering of innovative and functional kitchen products. Today, a product that has caused great excitement among its customers arrives in its stores. With a versatile design and quality materials, it promises to make the preparation of your favorite dishes easier.

Adjustable Design for All Oven Sizes

Lidl's extendable oven tray is made of steel sheet, which guarantees its resistance and durability in the kitchen. Thanks to this material, the tray is capable of distributing heat evenly, allowing for more efficient and uniform cooking. Its non-stick coating makes it easy to use and clean, making it an ideal option for those seeking convenience without complications.

The tray's dimensions range from 14.6 to 20.5 in. (37 to 52 cm) in length, 13 in. (33 cm) in width, and 1.2 in. (3 cm) in height. This extension allows it to adapt to most standard ovens, making it a versatile tool for all types of recipes. From pizzas to cookies or roasts, the tray adjusts to various needs, allowing for cooking large quantities or smaller sizes without issue.

| Lidl

An important feature of this product is its design in two models: smooth and perforated. The smooth version is perfect for preparations that require a flat surface, while the perforated version is ideal for recipes that need better air circulation, such as pizzas. Both models are equally practical and functional, adapting to different types of baking.

The extendable design not only offers versatility but also the possibility of maximizing oven space. This feature allows you to adjust the tray's size according to the needs of the moment, optimizing space and ensuring more efficient cooking. Undoubtedly, an option that makes life in the kitchen easier.

An Essential Option for Your Kitchen

Lidl's extendable oven tray is priced at a reduced 7.99 euros, an unbelievable offer for such a high-quality product. Compared to other options on the market, this price is extremely competitive, making the tray accessible for any household. Lidl continues to commit to offering quality products at affordable prices, and this tray is no exception.

The steel sheet material, combined with the non-stick coating, ensures that the tray remains in perfect condition for a long time, even with frequent use. This makes the tray not only an affordable option but also a long-term investment. The quality of the materials makes the product durable and easy to maintain, even after several uses.

| Lidl

The tray is designed to be used in conventional ovens, making it suitable for most home kitchens. Additionally, its dishwasher compatibility makes cleaning easy, as only the lid and perforated bottom require additional care. With these features, Lidl makes the baking experience more comfortable and less laborious.

The product is available in all Lidl stores, as well as on its online platform, making it easy to purchase both in physical stores and online. Specifically, it arrives in physical stores today for anyone who wants it. With this ease of access, everyone can take advantage of the offer and add the extendable tray to their home without complications.

Prices and offers updated on 03/31/2025. They may be subject to modifications or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes