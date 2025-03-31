Mercadona Has Already Received the Tastiest Dish Everyone Demanded: Less Than €4

Mercadona continues to surprise its customers with new additions to its assortment, especially in the category of prepared dishes. The supermarket chain, always alert to the trends and needs of its consumers, presents an option that has become a complete success. This new proposal promises to become one of the most popular dishes for those seeking convenience without sacrificing flavor.

Mercadona's Most Desired Dish Is Already Here

This dish, available in Mercadona stores, consists of a delicious combination of popular ingredients. It is a quick and tasty option that requires no complications. The product includes a base of French fries accompanied by kebab meat and a special sauce that gives it that unique touch.

The kebab meat is mainly composed of chicken, seasoned with onion and a mix of spices. The sauce, which perfectly complements the ingredients, combines natural yogurt and mayonnaise, with touches of spices that give it a delicious flavor. This combination makes the dish tasty and satisfying, ideal for enjoying at any time.

The dish comes ready to be prepared simply and quickly, and consumers can choose between two options: using the air fryer or the microwave. For the air fryer, just remove the film and cook at 392°F (200°C) for 6 minutes. If you prefer to use the microwave, the process is even simpler, piercing the film and heating for 4 minutes at 700 W.

Quality and Affordable Price for All Tastes

This prepared dish is available for 3.50 euros in a 13 oz. (370 g) tray, making it an accessible option for many people. Compared to other fast food options, the price is very competitive, providing an excellent quality-price ratio. This type of product is perfect for those looking for quick and delicious solutions for their daily meals.

The arrival of this dish has been a topic of conversation on social media, where many users have shared their excitement about its arrival. The ease of preparation and the flavor of the kebab have attracted the attention of those looking to enjoy a tasty dish in a short time. Additionally, the preparation options make it an ideal product for those who have little time to cook or don't feel like it.

This prepared dish is yet another example of how Mercadona continues to innovate and adapt to the needs of its customers. The offer of ready-to-eat products has increased in recent years. This dish of French fries with kebab meat and sauce is proof that the brand is alert to the culinary preferences of its consumers.

With its affordable price, ease of preparation, and delicious flavor, this Mercadona dish presents itself as a perfect option. Especially for those seeking quick and tasty solutions. As more people discover this new dish, it is likely to become a favorite of the season.

