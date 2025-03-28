Kroger's CEO Breaks Silence and Throws a Clear Hint at Walmart

Kroger, one of the largest retailers in the United States, has revealed an ambitious plan to open more stores in the country. At a time when many competitors are closing their doors, the company is determined to continue its expansion. During a recent call with investors, Kroger's interim CEO, Ron Sargent, shared his optimism and presented a plan to strengthen the brand's presence nationwide.

Kroger in Expansion, Despite the General Trend of Store Closures

Kroger has chosen to follow a different path than other retailers that are reducing their number of stores. While major chains like Walmart, Costco, and Kohl's are closing locations to restructure, Kroger has decided to increase its number of stores. The company aims to attract more households and increase customer loyalty through a greater market presence.

| The Kroger Co.

Sargent explained that the company's physical growth is key to Kroger's future: "Building our footprint is an essential part of what we do," he said. He added that the most loyal customers are those who shop both in physical stores and online, which underscores the importance of maintaining, amplifying, and nurturing both channels.

Positive Future for Kroger: A Change of Course?

Kroger's interim CEO also mentioned that the company is adopting a dual growth strategy, combining physical expansion with digital improvements. "We want to be an emotionally connected brand," Sargent stated. With this, the company seeks not only to increase sales but also to strengthen its relationship with consumers on an emotional level.

Kroger wants to offer more than products: the company is focused on creating a more personalized and closer shopping experience, both in its stores and through its digital platform. Sargent noted that future success will depend on how Kroger manages to balance these two areas to create a unique customer experience.

Inflation and Shortages: Kroger Adapts to Market Changes

Despite inflationary pressures and product shortages, such as eggs, Kroger has assured that it is taking measures to keep prices low for consumers. Todd Foley, Kroger's interim CFO, commented that the company is prepared to face changes in product prices. Despite the price increases, such as eggs rising 70% in the last quarter, the company is committed to maintaining competitive pricing.

Foley also highlighted that, by 2025, Kroger expects inflation to remain between 1.5% and 2%, excluding the effects of tariffs, which are yet to be seen. This will allow them to continue offering products at reasonable prices for consumers, even in a persistently inflationary environment.

Challenges for Retailers in the United States

As the future approaches, Kroger is also alert to market changes. Sargent mentioned that the company is observing potential cuts in food assistance programs, like SNAP, which could affect millions of consumers. If these cuts are implemented, Sargent anticipated that consumers would prioritize purchasing essential products like food.

Despite the challenges facing retailers in the United States, Kroger has shown to be well-positioned to continue growing. The company expects that its combination of physical and digital expansion, along with a focus on customer loyalty, will continue to drive its success in the near future.