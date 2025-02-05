Mercadona brings back its most romantic and anticipated product for Valentine's Day

Mercadona once again sweetens Valentine's Day with its iconic heart-shaped cake. This delicious dessert, which has won over customers in previous years, returns to delight lovers. With its distinctive shape and exquisite flavor, it presents itself as the perfect option to celebrate the most romantic day of the year.

A classic returns to Mercadona

Mercadona's heart cake stands out for its striking red mirror-effect coating, giving it a shiny and attractive appearance. Inside, it hides a delicious filling of cream and crunchy hazelnut cream, offering a combination of textures and flavors that delight the palate. This dessert has become a must-have for many during Valentine's Day, thanks to its careful preparation and presentation.

Weighing 320 grams (11.3 ounces), it is ideal for sharing with a partner or loved ones on a special occasion. Its size is perfect for enjoying a sweet treat without excess, allowing you to savor each bite without guilt. Additionally, its frozen format makes it easy to store and prepare, ready to enjoy at the desired moment.

| Mercadona

The popularity of this cake has grown year after year, establishing itself as one of Mercadona's star products during the Valentine's season. Its success lies not only in its flavor but also in the experience it offers, making it a perfect detail to surprise that special someone.

The combination of cream and crunchy hazelnut cream provides a perfect balance between sweetness and texture, making each bite a unique experience. This balance has been key for many customers to choose it as the ideal dessert to celebrate love.

An accessible and delicious option

One of the most notable aspects of this cake is its affordable price. For just 6.60 euros, customers can purchase a high-quality dessert without the need to spend large sums of money. This quality-price ratio has been essential to its success in the market.

The cake is located in the frozen section of Mercadona, making it easy to find and purchase. Being a frozen product, it can be bought in advance and stored until the moment of consumption. This way, it offers flexibility to customers in planning their celebration.

| Mercadona

To enjoy it at its best, it is recommended to defrost it for approximately 3 hours and 45 minutes in the refrigerator, or 2 hours and 15 minutes at room temperature. This process ensures that the cake reaches the optimal texture and flavor for tasting.

In addition to its flavor and presentation, Mercadona's heart cake stands out for its practicality. Being ready to consume after defrosting, it becomes a convenient option for those looking for a special detail. Additionally, without complications in its preparation.

Prices and offers updated on 02/05/2025. They may be subject to modifications or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes