Nobody knew about this Lidl product and now it's killing it: super cheap

Lidl has managed to position its glass cover for ceramic hobs as one of the best-selling products on its website. Although it is not a novelty, its functionality and design have made it a must-have for many households. This accessory not only protects the ceramic hob surface but also adds an aesthetic touch to the kitchen.

Protection and decoration in one Lidl product

Lidl's tempered glass cover offers an additional work surface by covering the cooking plate. This is especially useful in kitchens with limited space, as it allows the ceramic hob area to be used as a countertop when not in use. Additionally, its scratch and cut-resistant material ensures prolonged durability.

This accessory is also suitable as a decorative element on the wall. When not used to cover the ceramic hob, it can be placed vertically, adding a modern touch to the space. Its versatile design adapts to different kitchen styles.

| Lidl

Hygiene is another strong point of this cover. Its odorless and stain-resistant surface makes cleaning easy, ensuring the kitchen remains spotless. The non-slip feet provide a secure position, preventing accidental movements.

The set includes two units, each with approximate measurements of 52 x 30 cm, allowing it to completely cover most standard cooking plates. It is available in white, black, or with patterns, offering options for all tastes.

A very functional kitchen item

Lidl's glass cover for ceramic hobs stands out for its excellent value for money. For only 6.99 euros, customers get a functional and aesthetically pleasing product. This affordability has contributed to its popularity and high sales on the chain's online platform.

It is important to consider some usage recommendations to ensure the product's safety and durability. The cover should not be placed on hot cooking plates or have hot objects, such as pots or pans, placed directly on it. These precautions help keep the glass in perfect condition.

| Lidl

The manufacturing material is tempered glass, known for its resistance and durability. This type of glass is less prone to breaking compared to conventional glass. For this reason, it becomes a safe option for the kitchen environment.

In addition to its protective function, the cover can serve as a cutting board or food preparation surface, thanks to its cut resistance. This adds an additional layer of versatility to the product, making it even more valuable in the daily culinary routine.

Prices and offers updated on 02/05/2025. They may be subject to modifications or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes