It's Official: Mercadona Confirms a Change in All Its Stores and Delights Many

Mercadona continues to focus on the health and well-being of its customers with an increasingly adapted offer to new consumption habits. The company constantly works to offer products that facilitate a balanced diet and meet current dietary needs. With a tasty and nutritious proposal, Mercadona has established itself as a benchmark in healthy eating.

Continuous Improvement of Product Composition

One of the most notable actions in its commitment to healthy eating is the review and improvement of its product composition. The company works closely with specialized suppliers to improve the nutritional profile of the products. A clear example of this is the improvement in the recipe for its chocolate oat drink, which has reduced sweeteners by 30% without sacrificing flavor.

This type of improvement in composition not only benefits consumers' health but also allows for more balanced products. Mercadona continues to evaluate and adjust its formulas to align with the current needs of its customers, always maintaining the quality that characterizes them. With this initiative, the company shows that health doesn't have to be at odds with flavor or convenience.

In addition to improving specific products, the company is committed to continuously reviewing its assortment. This way, it ensures that its offer is always healthy, tasty, and adapted to new nutritional knowledge, allowing customers to maintain a balanced diet without complications.

Clearer and More Accessible Labeling for Everyone

Another major advancement on the path to healthier eating is the improvement of nutritional labeling on products. Mercadona has updated the labeling of more than 500 products in 2024 and plans to update more than 2,500 packages in 2025. The modifications include standardizing nutritional tables, increasing font size to facilitate reading, and changing background colors to make the information clearer.

In addition to facilitating reading, the new labeling structure includes nutritional information per serving. This allows consumers to know precisely how many nutrients they are consuming in each dose, facilitating decision-making for their diet. This action responds to consumers' demand for more understandable and accessible labels, helping to maintain a healthier and more controlled diet.

With these improvements, Mercadona makes it easier for those who want to make more conscious choices when shopping. The effort to improve the visibility and understanding of labeling demonstrates the company's commitment to the health and well-being of its customers. This way, it provides them with tools to improve their eating habits.

Products in Practical Formats and Individual Portions

Mercadona has incorporated new options in its assortment in practical formats and individual portions, facilitating the consumption of healthy foods both at home and on the go. These types of presentations respond to consumers' need for easy-to-use options that fit into their daily routines. An example of this is shelled walnuts, which are now available in ideal sizes to take as a healthy snack.

Products in individual portions are not only convenient but also promote greater awareness of the quantities we consume. Additionally, many of these foods come with information on different preparation methods, such as steaming, grilling, or air frying. This not only encourages the consumption of healthy foods but also educates consumers on healthier cooking methods.

These practical formats allow customers to enjoy fresh and healthy foods without having to spend too much time on preparation. With the offer of individual portions and versatile cooking options, Mercadona makes it easier for its customers to integrate healthy habits. Additionally, in a simple way in their daily lives.

Collaboration with Experts and Promotion of Healthy Habits

Mercadona not only focuses on improving its products but also actively promotes healthy eating habits through its "Tu Cesta Equilibrada" platform. Under this motto, the company offers healthy recipes and practical advice for consumers to learn to make more balanced nutritional choices. Additionally, it collaborates with consumer associations, nutritionists, doctors, and other organizations to ensure that its products and actions are backed by science.

These collaborations allow Mercadona to stay up-to-date with the latest research and recommendations in nutrition. Additionally, through training and informative activities, the company educates its customers on the importance of maintaining a balanced diet and how to do so in a simple and accessible way. The integration of these initiatives into its strategy demonstrates a long-term commitment to the health of its consumers.

Mercadona's work in promoting healthy eating is not limited to the product offering. It also seeks to educate its customers and provide them with options to improve their well-being. With the support of health and nutrition experts, the company ensures that its products and actions are effective and beneficial for everyone.