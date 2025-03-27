Health Alert in the United States: How to Know If You Have the Contaminated Shampoo at Home

Henkel has recalled more than 1,000 units of the Tec Italy Totale shampoo from the market in the United States due to a potential health risk. It was discovered that the product could be contaminated with the bacteria Klebsiella oxytoca. This could cause infections in the skin, eyes, and nose.

A Microbiological Analysis Alerted Authorities

Henkel's Mexican unit, responsible for distribution, conducted this voluntary recall after a microbiological analysis identified the presence of this bacteria in the shampoo. To date, no cases of harm to users have been reported. However, the company urged consumers to take precautions and dispose of the product.

Details of the Affected Product

The affected shampoo comes in green plastic bottles of 33.81 fl. oz. (1 liter). It bears the lot number 1G27542266 and the UPC code 7501438375850. This product was mainly distributed in the states of New York and California, although it may have reached other parts of the country.

Health Risks and Recommendations

Henkel issued a statement detailing the risk posed by exposure to the bacteria Klebsiella oxytoca. The company warned that the bacteria could cause infections, especially in people with compromised immune systems.

"Exposure to these bacteria can cause infections in the eyes, nose, and skin," Henkel explained in its statement. The company added that no reports of injuries or damage related to the use of the product had been recorded. Consumers who have purchased this shampoo should stop using it immediately.

Recommended Actions for Consumers

Henkel recommended that customers return the product to their place of purchase for a full refund. "Tec Italy seeks to minimize any inconvenience this may cause to consumers and is committed to their complete satisfaction." This was stated by the company in the statement, adding: "Inquiries can be directed to Tec Italy's customer service specialists at sacli@henkel.com".

Recall in Collaboration with the FDA

Henkel also highlighted that it is being carried out in collaboration with the FDA (Food and Drug Administration), which is aware of the situation. The company reaffirmed its commitment to consumer safety and well-being, emphasizing that every necessary measure is being taken to solve this issue as quickly as possible.

A Reminder of the Importance of Microbiological Analyses

The contaminated shampoo was sold directly to consumers by retailers. This means that those who bought it in physical stores or online may be affected. Henkel asked everyone who has purchased this product to follow the instructions and take the necessary steps for its return.

Medical Attention if Symptoms Occur

Although the health risks are real, Henkel insisted that no reports of incidents related to the use of the affected shampoo have occurred. However, the company emphasized that people experiencing any symptoms or concerns should consult a doctor immediately.

It is important to conduct microbiological analyses on mass-consumption products. These tests can help identify risks before they cause harm. Henkel has taken steps to solve the situation quickly and has offered a full refund to those affected as part of its commitment to consumer safety.

The general recommendation is that if any consumer has purchased this shampoo, they should stop using it immediately and return it for a refund. Additionally, if symptoms related to exposure to the bacteria appear, medical attention should be sought urgently.