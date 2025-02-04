Primaprix and Action are going to be taken down: the new super cheap store that's coming to take over

In the low-cost supermarket landscape, a new player has arrived to challenge the industry's giants, like Action or Primaprix. A chain that has managed to grow at an accelerated pace is positioning itself as an attractive option for Spanish consumers looking to save without sacrificing quality. With a model based on rescuing surplus products, this supermarket has caught the attention of many.

Over the past year, Sqrups has managed to recover more than 26 million items in perfect condition, representing a 29% increase compared to the previous year. Many of these products now find a second chance, attracting buyers interested in obtaining quality products at reduced prices.

A business model in expansion

Sqrups's concept is based on offering products at very low prices, primarily using surpluses from Spanish companies and European factories. The supermarket focuses on marketing products that, for various reasons, can't be sold through traditional channels.

Products like food, hygiene, and stationery, which are not sold due to packaging changes or excessive promotions, find a new opportunity. This approach has been a success in the food category, which has grown by 38% compared to the previous year with 20 million products sold.

Meanwhile, in hygiene and personal care, Sqrups rescued 1.6 million items, representing an impressive 68% growth in this sector. The company has recovered 4.85 million soft drinks and beverages (+15% compared to 2023), 5.83 million kilograms (12.85 million pounds) of snacks (+25%), and 88,869 kilograms (195,900 pounds) of spices (+10%).

Regarding non-perishable foods, Sqrups avoided the destruction of 796,904 tons (1,756,000,000 pounds) of canned goods and 968,782 kilos (2,136,000 pounds) of pasta and sauces, showing the company's effort to minimize waste. In the stationery field, 1.04 million products were rescued, including notebooks, backpacks, and writing items.

The store not only stands out for its economic model but also for its social commitment. With more than 270 employees, most of whom come from vulnerable situations, Sqrups seeks to create employment in communities with difficulties accessing the labor market. Additionally, 40% of the rescued products come from national companies, reinforcing the local impact of its business model.

The focus on savings at Sqrups

Although Sqrups presents itself primarily as an economical option, the company also highlights that its business model indirectly contributes to waste reduction. According to the general director, Raúl Espinosa, "shopping at Sqrups is not only an option to save money but also a way to give products a second life." The company claims that this is one of the pillars that has allowed it to earn consumers' trust.

Instagram: @sqrups

Sqrups's business model continues to expand. Currently, it has 92 establishments and plans to open 100 by the end of 2025, with a special focus on Madrid, Andalusia, and Valencia. This constant growth positions Sqrups as one of the most competitive alternatives within the low-cost supermarket sector in Spain.

Sqrups has demonstrated that it is possible to offer products at low prices while remaining an attractive option for consumers. With its sustained growth and planned expansion, the company is emerging as a significant competitor to other major chains like Primaprix and Action.