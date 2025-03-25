McDonald's Breaks Silence on the Meat in Their Burgers: 'It's Only...'

In recent years, McDonald's has been at the center of several controversies regarding the quality of the ingredients it uses in its meat. The company, always under the scrutiny of the demanding consumer, has decided to break the silence to clarify some of the most common doubts about its burgers. Throughout this article, we break down what really lies behind the meat they use in Spain.

The restaurant chain, which continues to show solid growth, has wanted to put an end to rumors related to the composition of its burgers. In a recent interview, Luis Quintiliano, president of McDonald's Spain, assured that the brand's burgers contain "only meat."

A Process of Quality and Food Safety

Over the years, McDonald's has been very vocal about its commitment to purity and food safety. In this regard, Luis Quintiliano emphasized that "the quality of the products is non-negotiable." This translates into strict control in the meat production processes.

Globally, McDonald's serves millions of people daily and, according to the president, can't afford to fail in food safety, reports Expansión. "We serve globally the equivalent of the world's population six times a year, so every failure, no matter how small, has a tremendous impact," explained Luis Quintiliano.

Regarding the origin of the meat, he reaffirmed that McDonald's Spain follows rigorous international standards to ensure that all its ingredients come from reliable suppliers. Quintiliano assured that there are no additives or additional products that alter its natural composition. "It's just meat, which is minced, molded, frozen, and taken to the restaurants, nothing more," clarified the executive.

Meat as a Priority in the Value Equation

McDonald's took the opportunity to highlight its long-term strategy of offering products that appeal to consumers, with a "good value equation." This means that, in addition to the meat, the company pays attention to other aspects of its products, such as price and service. The company seeks to meet the expectations of customers, who have become more demanding over time, regarding the purity of the meat.

While it is true that sustainability and new business models are topics of global interest, they remain focused on their principles of quality and transparency. Regarding sustainability, the company has shown a commitment to improving its practices, although without entering into debates about the future of meat in its menus. According to Quintiliano, the priority remains to offer products that maintain high standards of quality and are accessible to a wide range of customers.

McDonald's continues to stand out in the Spanish market with impressive growth, reaching more than 1.8 billion euros in revenue in 2024. It currently has more than 630 restaurants in Spain, of which 32 are company-owned. With its solid expansion strategy, they plan to open more than 200 new restaurants in the coming years, which will further strengthen their presence throughout the country.