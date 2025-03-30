Happiness Arrives at Mercadona: Juan Roig Delivers a Brilliant News That No One Demanded

Mercadona, the large supermarket chain led by Juan Roig, has surprised with a brilliant announcement that promises to have a positive impact on its workers. The company has made an important announcement public that directly affects its workforce, both in Spain and Portugal. This information reflects the company's commitment to the well-being of its employees.

For Mercadona, improving the purchasing power of its more than 100,000 workers is a priority. This is reflected in the latest news concerning the company: the minimum wage of Juan Roig's employees is much higher than the minimum wage in Spain and Portugal. This is shown by the data collected by the media Economía Digital.

| Europa Press

The Purchasing Power of Mercadona's Workers, One of Juan Roig's Priorities

In its annual report for the 2024 fiscal year, Mercadona has detailed that there has been an 8.5% increase in its workforce's salary. This increase is divided into two parts: one related to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and an additional one decided by the company. According to the company, this effort is aimed at improving the purchasing power of its employees, something crucial in an economic context where inflation is affecting many.

For newly hired workers, the gross monthly salary amounts to 1,685 euros, which represents 27% more than the minimum wage set by the government for 2025. As seniority increases, salaries rise further, reaching up to 2,280 euros gross for those with four years of experience. This translates into a 72% difference compared to the minimum wage, if extra payments are included.

| Mercadona

In Portugal, the situation is similar, with an increase that exceeds 23% compared to the National Minimum Wage. New employees start with 1,247 euros gross per month and can reach up to 1,705 euros gross with more than four years of seniority. These increases reflect the company's strategy to value its employees and offer them competitive compensation.

Mercadona Shows Once Again Its Commitment to the Workforce

In addition to salaries, Mercadona has introduced a bonus system that benefits its workforce. From the first year, employees receive a performance bonus equivalent to one month's salary, which increases to two months' salary from the fifth year. This is in addition to an extraordinary bonus given in 2024, which shows the company's effort to reward its staff.

| Mercadona

With these gestures, Mercadona reaffirms its commitment to the economic well-being of its workers, something that is reflected in the company's financial performance. In 2024, the supermarket chain achieved profits of 1.384 billion euros, an increase of 37% compared to the previous year.

The Valencian company continues to show that its success not only lies in its large numbers but also in taking care of the people who are part of its team. Juan Roig seems to have that very clear.