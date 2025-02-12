McDonald’s Finally Confirms the Secret of Its Ketchup and It Doesn't Only Happen in America

McDonald's ketchup is a key element in its menu. Its flavor is simpler, slightly acidic, and less spiced than other brands. But why this difference? Since its beginnings in 1955, McDonald's used Heinz as its ketchup supplier. However, in 2013, it broke the relationship after a change in Heinz's management.

According to The Takeout, the arrival of Bernardo Hees as CEO of Heinz—former director of Burger King—led to the end of the partnership. McDonald's sought its own alternative.

| Europa Press

Since then, the chain has produced its own ketchup on a large scale, ensuring an exclusive flavor in all its restaurants.

McDonald's and Its "Fancy" Ketchup

McDonald's not only manufactures its own ketchup but does so under a special certification. Its sauce is classified as "Fancy" ketchup by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

This recognition is given to ketchups that contain at least one-third tomato solids. This guarantees its intense color, homogeneous texture, and more natural flavor.

In the U.S., there are four quality levels for ketchup, and McDonald's belongs to the highest category (Grade A).

How Does It Differ from Heinz Ketchup?

Although visually similar, McDonald's ketchup has a simpler recipe. According to The Takeout, the difference lies in the ingredients.

| McDonalds

McDonald's adds water, making its texture lighter. Heinz doesn't use water but adds onion powder and spices, giving it a more complex flavor. McDonald's ketchup has a purer sweetened tomato flavor, while Heinz is more spiced. These are minimal differences, but enough to change the eating experience.

The Identity of McDonald's and Its Exclusive Ketchup

Beyond the flavor, McDonald's decision responds to a clear strategy: to differentiate itself from the competition. As The Takeout explains, its ketchup maintains a uniform and familiar flavor worldwide.

In some countries, the recipe varies slightly. For example, in the United Kingdom, they use glucose-fructose instead of corn syrup. Other chains, like Whataburger, have developed ketchups with differentiated flavors, including spicy options. McDonald's, however, maintains its traditional recipe.

McDonald's and Its Control Over Ingredients

Ketchup is not the only product where McDonald's seeks exclusivity. The chain maintains strategic alliances to ensure a unique flavor in its menu.

Its relationship with Coca-Cola is a clear example. McDonald's works with the brand so that its soda has a different flavor than other chains. However, with ketchup, it preferred to completely control the product, ensuring consistency and avoiding dependence on third parties.

A Small Change with a Big Impact

McDonald's ketchup seems like a minor detail, but it is part of its identity. Its exclusive recipe makes its burgers and fries have a unique flavor. While Heinz continues to dominate the supermarket market, McDonald's has shown that, within its restaurants, the flavor is defined by the brand.

And its ketchup is proof of that.