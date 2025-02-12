Lidl Has a Free Service in Spain That No One Believes in the United States

Lidl Goes Around the World Again. A video recorded in a Lidl supermarket in France has caused a sensation on social media. With over seven million views, the images have left many users in the United States completely astonished.

It has been posted by an X account (formerly Twitter) specializing in engineering content and curiosities. It shows a routine process in many supermarkets in Europe, but one that is almost unknown in other countries.

| Lidl, Justicon, Getty Images

Lidl Has It in Spain and France, but Not in the United States

The protagonist is a machine that slices bread into different sizes. A customer simply inserts a loaf and, in seconds, gets perfectly sliced bread.

This system is nothing new in Spain or other European countries, where Lidl supermarkets have a similar device. However, the reaction on social media has been overwhelming, especially among users who had never seen anything like it.

Many Europeans have reacted with surprise at the stir the post has caused. For them, this type of service is part of everyday life.

"Is It Free?" The Surprise of Americans

What has caught the most attention are the comments from people in countries where this type of machine is not common. An American user asked in surprise: "Is it a free service when buying fresh bread?"

Another commented: "It's such an amazing feature that I wish there was one nearby," after confirming that using the machine has no additional cost.

In some supermarkets in the United States, customers can buy pre-sliced bread. However, the possibility of choosing the thickness of the slices or slicing freshly baked bread is not common.

Reactions in Other Countries

The video has also sparked debate in other parts of the world. Users from Türkiye and Portugal commented that in some places bakers still ask customers how they prefer the cut.

In Portugal, some supermarket chains already offer this service, although it is not as widespread as in Lidl.

Is It Really That Revolutionary?

While many see it as a surprising innovation, others consider it something basic. One user stated: "This is standard in all supermarkets in Europe."

There are also those who believe that slicing bread with a knife would be faster. Meanwhile, some wonder how to store the bread in the bag after passing it through the machine.

For those not accustomed to this type of technology, it seems futuristic. However, for Europeans, it is just another convenience in daily shopping.

Social Media and Its Impact on Global Perception

It is not the first time that a common invention in one country surprises people from other parts of the world. On social media, the small details of everyday life can go viral and generate unexpected debates.

In this case, what seemed like a simple process in Lidl's bakery section has become a global conversation topic. While some see it as a top-level, for others it is just part of the routine.