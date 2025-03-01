Mcdonald's Confirms the Most Anticipated News in the United States

Mornings can be difficult, especially for those who have to get up early or travel long distances to work. However, a good breakfast can make a difference.

McDonald's has turned its morning menu into a success in the United States. Although its burgers, fries and McNuggets are its star products, breakfasts have also gained great popularity. Now, the chain has decided to strengthen its offering with the return of a highly anticipated sandwich and new promotions for its customers.

| McDonalds

McDonald's Brings Back Breakfast Bagels

The Egg McMuffin, launched in 1971, was the first breakfast on McDonald's menu. Herb Peterson, owner of a location in Santa Barbara, California, created this sandwich inspired by Eggs Benedict but replaced the hollandaise sauce with a slice of cheese.

Since then, the chain has expanded its morning offerings with options that have been a success. Among them, breakfast bagels stood out as a different and tasty alternative.

These bagels arrived at some restaurants in 1999. They became a popular option for those looking for a more substantial breakfast. However, in 2020, McDonald's decided to remove them from the menu.

The removal of the bagels caused complaints among customers. In 2022 and 2024, the company reintroduced them in some U.S. cities for a limited time. Now, the chain has confirmed that, for the first time, they will be available nationwide.

U.S. customers will be able to choose between two options:

Bacon, Egg and Cheese Bagel

Steak, Egg and Cheese Bagel

This launch takes place in the context of the 50th anniversary of the Egg McMuffin, a key moment to strengthen the brand's breakfast offerings.

| Europa Press

A Strategy Based on Value and Accessibility

McDonald's has worked to keep prices accessible for its customers. In recent years, inflation and rising food costs in the United States have affected the fast food industry. To respond to this situation, the company has strengthened its promotions and offers.

Value strategies have been key to maintaining public loyalty. Throughout the year, the chain has offered discounts on its morning menu and will continue to do so in 2025.

The goal is to attract more customers during the early hours of the day. Besides relaunching the bagels, McDonald's plans to launch new offers on its breakfast menu.

These promotions will allow customers to enjoy their favorite food without spending too much. With this strategy, the company seeks to increase the number of people visiting its locations in the morning.

Breakfast, a Key Market for McDonald's

McDonald's morning menu has become an essential part of its business in America. Since the introduction of the Egg McMuffin in 1971, the chain has continued to innovate with new breakfast options.

The success of its products has been key to the brand's growth. Coffee, egg sandwiches and bacon options have managed to capture a loyal audience.

With the return of the bagels and new value strategies, McDonald's hopes to further consolidate itself in this segment. The combination of variety and accessible prices will be its bet to remain the preferred choice of millions of customers.