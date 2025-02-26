Costco Confirms a Bombshell in the United States: It's Being Sold Again!

A classic from the 80s has returned to Costco stores to the delight of its fans. Slice, the iconic soda that was once a market hit, is back with a revamped version that is now available.

The Nostalgic Soda Returns With an Improved Recipe and a Healthy Twist

The soda, originally launched in 1984 by PepsiCo, stood out for its real juice content and its attempt to position itself as a healthier option compared to other soft drinks. For decades, its flavor won over thousands of consumers, but in the 2000s it disappeared from the shelves. Now, under new management, Slice returns with an improved formula, promising less sugar and more health benefits.

The new version of the drink has been enriched with prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics, making it a healthier alternative without losing its bubbly taste. Additionally, each can contains only five grams of sugar, thanks to a blend of organic stevia and cane sugar.

The New Flavors and Where to Find Them

The revamped Slice line includes flavors like Orange, Lemon-Lime, Classic Cola, and Grapefruit Spritz, and its distribution has already begun in selected stores. At Costco, for example, consumers have found eight-can packs at a special price of $12.99, while other chains like Target have launched exclusive editions, such as Slice Strawberry.

Fans of the brand have celebrated the soda's return on social media, claiming that the taste remains just as authentic. "It really tastes like the classic grape soda we know and love!" wrote one user, while another commented, "Better than Squirt Soda. My parents were excited to see it back in stores."

The enthusiasm doesn't just come from the nostalgic; even those who had never tried the original version have been surprised by the product. "I had never had Slice until today, I wasn't even born when the brand was popular in the 80s. Great soda and, moreover, healthy!" shared a user on Instagram.

| Costco

The Return of a Brand With History

The relaunch of Slice has been made possible by Suja Life, the company that acquired the brand and decided to give it a second life with a healthier focus. "We are thrilled to bring back this beloved soda with a modern and exciting twist," stated Maria Stipp, CEO of the company.

She explained that Suja Life's goal is to transform everyday drinks into options with health benefits. "Our mission at Suja Life is to revolutionize health in the United States through what we drink. While we know not everyone is looking for a wellness shot, soda is a staple in almost every refrigerator in the United States," she added.

As the demand for healthier options grows, Slice plans to expand its distribution to more stores in the coming months. For now, it is available in selected stores of Costco, Albertson's, H-E-B and Target.