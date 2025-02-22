Maximum Happiness for Amancio Ortega After Latest News About Inditex Is Confirmed

Amancio Ortega is celebrating. The Galician businessman, founder of Inditex, celebrates another year of success in the stock market, his fortune has grown spectacularly. In 2025, when he turns 89, his wealth has surpassed 118.945 billion euros, a historic milestone.

For the second consecutive year, Ortega has added more than 25 billion euros to his fortune, unstoppable growth. Inditex, the jewel of his empire, has had a glorious year in the markets. The company closed 2024 with a value of 157 billion, a 28.5% rise in the stock market.

Amancio Ortega hasn't sold a single Inditex share since its stock market debut in 2001. The revaluation has been impressive. In the last five years, Inditex has grown 106% in the market.

Amancio Ortega Is Celebrating After the Great News About Inditex Is Confirmed

His dividend policy has also been key. In 2024, the company increased payments to its shareholders by 28%. As the main beneficiary, Ortega received a record dividend of 2.845 billion euros.

In the last decade, the businessman has doubled his wealth not only thanks to the stock market. He has received 15.054 billion euros in dividends from Inditex. His real estate arm, Pontegadea, has also played an essential role.

His real estate portfolio is valued at more than 21 billion euros. It provides him with recurring income close to 1 billion annually.

Investments continue as Pontegadea keeps expanding its portfolio. In 2024, the firm acknowledged real estate acquisitions worth 1.2 billion. Most of it in logistics facilities and warehouses in Italy, Germany and North America.

Amancio Ortega Expands His Empire Beyond Inditex

But there are also new developments. Ortega has entered a new sector: the parking business. Meanwhile, his daughter Marta Ortega remains at the helm of Inditex.

It has been three years since she assumed the presidency and the company continues to grow. Currently, it has 5,667 stores worldwide. A retail giant that keeps breaking records.

Pontegadea, his business holding, continues to operate with a small team. Only 130 people manage this investment colossus. The firm doesn't usually communicate its operations, but Ortega's moves in the real estate market are clear: Expansion, diversification and growth.

Amancio Ortega remains unstoppable, Inditex is at its best and its founder reaps the rewards of a solid strategy. Another year of success. Another day at the office for the Galician businessman who continues to make history.