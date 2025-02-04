Carrefour discounts the furniture every woman wants and leaves Leroy Merlin without options

Carrefour has launched an irresistible offer on its makeup vanity with mirror and LED lights. This combines a refined design and practicality to enhance bedroom decor and facilitate beauty routines. This piece of furniture not only adds a touch of elegance but also offers smart storage solutions to keep makeup and accessories organized.

Timeless design and quality materials

Carrefour's vanity stands out for its timeless and refined appearance, easily integrating into any decor style. Made of plywood, it offers a stable and durable structure, as well as a smooth surface that facilitates cleaning and maintenance. Its dimensions of 90 x 42 x 132.5 cm make it suitable for various spaces, providing functionality without taking up too much space.

The built-in mirror provides a clear view, essential for makeup and personal care routines. This element is not only practical but also adds a touch of sophistication to the set, making the vanity a centerpiece of the bedroom.

| Carrefour

One of the most outstanding features is the adjustable LED lights surrounding the mirror. With a practical remote, it is possible to switch between three light colors: cold, warm, and neutral, adapting to different needs and times of the day. Additionally, the brightness is adjustable, allowing for the perfect lighting for every occasion.

The vanity includes a USB connector, expanding its functionality and facilitating the connection of additional devices. To ensure safety, a device is provided to secure it to the wall, preventing possible tipping and ensuring a stable installation.

It has plenty of storage space

This piece of furniture has ample storage space, including a drawer, a compartment, and a generous surface, ideal for organizing beauty products, jewelry, and other accessories. This arrangement allows for keeping the makeup area tidy and essentials within reach, improving efficiency in the daily routine.

Currently, Carrefour offers this elegant vanity at a discounted price of 107.99 euros, making it an affordable option for those seeking quality and style without overspending. This special offer makes it even more attractive for those who wish to renew their personal space with a functional and aesthetically pleasing piece of furniture.

| Carrefour

The value for money of this vanity is remarkable, especially considering its advanced features and high-quality materials. Compared to other options on the market, it offers significant advantages in terms of design, functionality, and cost. This way, it positions itself as a smart choice for discerning consumers.

In addition to its use as a vanity, its versatile design allows it to function as an elegant desk or side table, adding value and adaptability to different needs and spaces within the home. This multifunctionality makes it a practical and stylish investment for any environment.

Prices and offers updated on 02/04/2025. They may be subject to modifications or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes