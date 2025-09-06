Neither Ikea nor Leroy Merlin: Lidl has the perfect lighting for your home for €4

Lidl always finds a way to make life at home easier. Their innovative solutions are ideal for those who seek efficiency and style without complications. Every Lidl product comes with a guarantee of quality.

Improving your home's lighting has never been so easy. Lidl offers practical options that don't require construction work or complications. Comfort and simplicity are found in each of their products.

The ideal option to light small spaces without complications

Lidl has launched an LED light strip with a motion sensor that stands out for its functional design and easy installation. The light strip is 3 ft. 3 in. long (1 meter), making it a versatile solution for lighting small areas. The light it emits is neutral white, with a color temperature of 4000 K, ideal for creating a bright and pleasant atmosphere.

| Lidl

The main advantage of this light strip is its motion sensor, which allows for automatic activation when it detects the presence of people. This sensor has a range of up to 13 ft. 1 in. (4 meters) and a detection angle of 110°, ensuring it activates at just the right moment. This feature is perfect for avoiding manual activation and optimizing energy consumption.

Installation is another strong point, as it comes with self-adhesive tape, so there's no need to drill or use additional tools. This makes it easy to place in locations such as closets, display cabinets, or hallways, where convenience is key and cables are not welcome. In addition, it includes 4 AAA alkaline batteries, making it completely independent from the electrical grid.

| en.e-noticies.cat

With a price of 4.99 euros, this LED light strip is positioned as an affordable option for those seeking efficient lighting without complications. It's ideal for those who don't want to deal with complex or costly installations but want to improve visibility in passageways or storage areas.

How to make the most of the LED light strip in your home

The flexibility of this light strip allows it to adapt to different needs and spaces in the home. It's perfect for placing in closets and display cabinets, as it provides targeted lighting effortlessly. In addition, its compact size means it can be easily installed in small places where other lamps wouldn't fit.

The motion sensor is key to its operation, as it turns on automatically when it detects the presence of a person. This eliminates the need to turn it on manually and ensures the light only activates when it's truly needed. It's ideal for those seeking a practical and efficient solution to light spaces without having to worry about switches.

| Lidl

Another aspect to consider is the battery life. Although it doesn't require connection to the electrical grid, the use of batteries ensures a clean, cable-free installation. The AAA alkaline batteries have good longevity, allowing for prolonged operation without the need for constant replacement.

In summary, Lidl's LED light strip with motion sensor is an economical and practical option for those seeking an efficient and easy-to-install solution. It not only provides pleasant and functional light, but also saves energy by turning on only when necessary. With its modern design and affordable price, it's an option to consider for improving your home's lighting.

Prices and offers updated on 09/04/2025. They may be modified or canceled, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes