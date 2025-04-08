Lidl Outsmarts Leroy Merlin with the Most Popular Invention of Spring

Lidl knows how important it is to enjoy the outdoors without worrying about the sun. That's why they have a product that lets you be comfortable and protected while you make the most of those outdoor moments. With a practical and attractive design, it's the perfect solution for your terrace, garden, or balcony.

Practical Design and Sun Protection to Enjoy the Outdoors

This Lidl item is specifically designed for those seeking comfort and style in their outdoor space. With a modern and elegant design, it fits perfectly into any type of terrace or garden. Its aluminum and steel structure not only guarantees strength and stability but also easy upkeep thanks to its special coating.

One of the most outstanding features of this product is its 360° rotating arm, which allows you to adjust the umbrella to follow the sun's path without moving it from its place. This makes it easy for you to enjoy constant shade throughout the day without having to worry about the sun's position. Additionally, its continuously adjustable tilt gives you full control over the direction of the shade, further enhancing the experience.

| Lidl

Another advantage is that the umbrella's fabric has a UPF 80 sun protection factor. This ensures effective protection against ultraviolet rays. This makes it an ideal product to keep you safe while enjoying the outdoors, without the need to constantly seek additional protection.

Moreover, the water, dirt, and oil-repellent coating makes it much easier to clean. If any liquid spills or the umbrella gets dirty over time, a little water is all it takes to restore its impeccable appearance. This durability keeps the product in perfect condition for much longer, even with frequent use.

Ease of Use, Stability, and Unbeatable Price

This product is available at Lidl for a price of 84.99 euros, a quite competitive offer considering the quality and features it offers. With a wide coverage area of approximately 118 in. (300 cm) in diameter, this umbrella is perfect for providing shade to several people at the same time. Thus, it becomes an excellent option for family gatherings or with friends.

Although its price is affordable, what really stands out is its ease of use. With the included crank, the process of opening and closing the umbrella is simple and quick, allowing you to enjoy the shade in seconds. Additionally, the ability to retract the arm when you're not using it lets you save space and makes storage easier.

| Lidl

The umbrella's base is designed to offer great stability. It is securely fixed with 20 in. x 20 in. x 2 in. (50 x 50 x 5 cm) concrete slabs, even resisting when the wind is moderate. This feature ensures that you won't have to worry about the umbrella tipping over or moving, even in windier conditions.

This product is available exclusively online, allowing you to make the purchase from the comfort of your home. If you prefer not to go to the store or if you don't have one nearby, you can take advantage of online shopping and have it delivered directly to your door. This makes the purchase even easier and more convenient for consumers.

Prices and offers updated on 04/08/2025. They may be subject to changes or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes