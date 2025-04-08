Juan Roig and Mercadona Surprise and Delight Their Customers: Starting Today

Mercadona has launched an option that is causing a sensation among its customers. With the aim of making cooking more accessible and fun, the chain has adjusted the price of one of its most popular products. This new offer, Mercadona promises to facilitate the preparation of a delicious and personalized meal, perfect for enjoying with family or friends.

The Easiest and Most Delicious Way to Enjoy Pizza at Home

This item is ideal for those who enjoy cooking without having to spend hours in the kitchen. Its versatility allows you to prepare a pizza entirely to your liking, from the base to the ingredients, all at your own pace. By simply adding your favorite ingredients, you'll have a freshly made pizza, just as if you had ordered it from your local pizzeria.

The base of this product is designed to achieve a crispy texture on the outside and soft on the inside, achieving a quality pizza without complications. Additionally, its format is ideal for any occasion, whether for a quick family meal or a more special dinner with friends. It's not only tasty but also accessible to all tastes and preferences.

| Mercadona

This item has quickly won over those looking for a practical and easy-to-use option. In just a few minutes, you'll have a complete and tasty meal, ready to enjoy effortlessly. Its ease of use makes it the perfect ally for those who don't have much time but want to eat well.

With the price adjustment, the product has become even more attractive. At just 2.25 euros for a pack of two bases, this offer provides an excellent quality-price ratio. It allows families to enjoy a complete and quality meal without breaking the budget.

The Perfect Solution for Your Daily Cooking

This item is available in packs of two bases, with 260 grams (9.17 oz) per unit, allowing you to prepare a large pizza or two smaller ones. The size is perfect to adapt to different needs, whether for a more informal meal or a special occasion. Additionally, having two bases in a single pack gives you more options to enjoy, ensuring you always have something delicious ready to prepare.

The price of 2.25 euros per pack is one of the features that has made it a sales success. This price adjustment makes it an incredibly affordable option for all those looking for quality without overspending. At this price, you can enjoy a quality homemade pizza that will make you forget fast food options.

| Mercadona

In addition to being able to find this product in all Mercadona physical stores, it is also available in their online store. This online purchase option makes it easy to get it without leaving home, gaining convenience. The possibility of acquiring it through the web is perfect for those who don't have a Mercadona store nearby or prefer to avoid crowds.

The high demand for this product makes it an essential item for many families. The combination of its affordable price, versatility, and the convenience of online shopping makes it an ideal option for those looking to simplify cooking without sacrificing flavor. Take advantage of this opportunity to enjoy a homemade pizza at an unbeatable price.

Prices and offers updated on 08/04/2025. They may be subject to modifications or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes