Lidl Stops Rumors About Its Chicken Meat and Makes an Urgent Decision in Spain

Several months ago, the alarm was raised about the quality of Lidl's chicken meat. Some videos explaining the alleged poor quality of this product filled social media. Now, with their truth in hand, the supermarket chain has taken action on the matter.

In an unprecedented legal move, Lidl has filed a lawsuit against the activist organization Animal Welfare Observatory (OBA). The company accuses it of carrying out a disinformation campaign that harms its reputation and the food sector in general. According to Lidl, in recent months, OBA has spread repeated accusations without scientific basis.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Lidl

All of this has caused a mistaken perception about food safety and sown unfounded doubts among consumers. Lidl, which has been operating in Spain for more than 30 years, has emphasized its commitment to food safety. Furthermore, it has assured that all its products meet the highest quality standards.

Lidl's Arguments Against OBA

The company highlights that it requires its suppliers to have internationally recognized certifications. Such as ISO 9001:2015, IFS Food, and BRC, which guarantee safe and controlled production processes. In addition to internal controls, Lidl emphasizes that health authorities regularly supervise its suppliers.

Therefore, they ensure that all products comply with current legislation on food safety and quality. According to Lidl, the accusations made by OBA have been disproven by experts and, in some cases, have been dismissed by the courts. The company believes that OBA has used social alarm strategies with the intention of pressuring it to adopt the European Chicken Commitment (ECC).

| Lidl

This is a European commitment to improve animal welfare in poultry production. While Lidl shares the principles of the ECC, it argues that its approach is based on its own control mechanisms and continuous improvement. For all these reasons, it confirms that its production model already meets high standards of sustainability and animal welfare.

Lidl's Reasons for the Decision

The company emphasizes that its lawsuit doesn't have an economic objective. Instead, it seeks to defend its honor and combat the spread of false information. In this regard, Lidl has announced that, if the court rules in its favor, it will allocate the funds entirely to social initiatives.

Finally, Lidl has taken advantage of this situation to call for informational responsibility. In recent years, the food sector has been the target of increasing disinformation campaigns, characterized by alarmist headlines and out-of-context news. The company insists that such practices create confusion among consumers and harm the entire industry.