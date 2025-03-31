Amancio Ortega Does It Again: Cold Water for Inditex in This Well-Known City

Inditex continues with its restructuring and makes decisions that directly affect its customers in Spain. The company is focusing its efforts on optimizing its store network, which has led to the closure of several establishments in various cities. This strategy is part of a broader plan by the multinational to concentrate its resources in large cities.

The impact of these decisions is being felt in places that have historically been considered key points for the group's brands. In this context, a capital of Castilla y León has been the latest victim of these measures. The group founded by Amancio Ortega has decided to close one of the main stores in León, leaving many customers orphaned.

Inditex Announces the Closure of a Well-Known Store in León

The closure of the Oysho store in León on April 28 is part of Inditex's strategy to reduce physical establishments. The fashion giant is betting on online sales and large stores in Spain's main cities.

This has led to the elimination of commercial spaces in locations where profitability is not as high. The closure of Oysho in León adds to other similar decisions in Castilla y León. In fact, the group of Amancio Ortega is concentrating in the city of Valladolid, where its main brands have stores.

However, the company assures that the closure is not related to the profitability of the establishment. Rather, it includes this measure in a restructuring of its store network, even though its impact is evident.

For employees, relocation options within Inditex are a possible way out. As for the last days of the León store, León Noticias points out that no special discounts are planned. All unsold merchandise will be transferred to other stores.

Concern Over Inditex Store Closures

The closure of Oysho is not new for Castilla y León. In January 2023, Inditex closed its store in El Rosal de Ponferrada, another important city that has been left orphaned. Just like in León, the workers also faced much uncertainty, although they were offered the possibility of relocation.

In other locations, such as Burgos or Pontevedra, similar cases have also occurred. In Burgos, for example, the Massimo Dutti store closed after more than 20 years of activity, affecting a total of 11 workers. The closure of this establishment joins other store closures of the same group in the city, reflecting the impact of Inditex's restructuring.

Despite the changes, Amancio Ortega and Inditex continue to lead the textile sector worldwide. The decisions they are making, although difficult for some cities and their employees, are part of a long-term strategy. In search of greater profitability, the closures show that not all locations fit into the company's future plans.