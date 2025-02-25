Lidl Puts Mediamarkt Against the Ropes With the Device of the Year: Total Success

In the kitchen, having versatile tools makes everything easier. Saving time without losing quality in preparations is key for those seeking efficiency. More and more households are opting for multifunction devices that simplify daily tasks and allow for effortless exploration of new recipes.

An Essential Ally in the Kitchen

Lidl has launched a food processor that promises to revolutionize the way ingredients are prepared. With a power of 800 W and two speed levels, it allows for different types of cuts and mixes with precision. Its stainless steel blades guarantee optimal results with each use.

The design of this processor makes it easy to use and store. Its 2.3-liter (0.61 gal) container allows for handling large quantities of food without difficulty. Additionally, its lid with a filling system and pusher provides greater safety and convenience when processing ingredients.

| Lidl

One of its great attractions is the versatility that multiplies options in the kitchen. It includes reversible discs for slicing and grating in different thicknesses. It also incorporates a 1-liter (0.26 gal) plastic mixer, ideal for preparing smoothies, sauces, and crushing ice.

Its compact and lightweight design makes it ideal for any kitchen. With dimensions of 37.5 x 22 x 26 cm (14.76 x 8.66 x 10.24 in) and a weight of 3.46 kg (7.63 lbs), it can be easily stored without taking up too much space. Thanks to its sturdy structure, it guarantees long durability.

More Functions for Less Price

This food processor stands out for its excellent quality-price ratio. Lidl offers it at a reduced price of 39.99 euros, an accessible option compared to other similar models on the market. Despite its competitive cost, it maintains features typical of high-end appliances.

The ease of cleaning is another of its strong points. Its components are detachable and dishwasher safe, which simplifies its maintenance. Thanks to this detail, the food processor becomes a practical option for daily use.

| Lidl

Its accessories expand possibilities in the kitchen. It includes a spatula with serrated edges, tongs for handling ingredients, and a specialized knife for meats. Additionally, it comes with a brush for marinating and a cleaning brush with metal bristles.

To ensure safety, its handles are designed to prevent overheating. They should not be exposed to heat or left on the barbecue surface, ensuring prolonged and risk-free use. Lidl offers this device as an effective solution for those seeking speed and efficiency in the kitchen.

