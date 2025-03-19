KFC Launches the Surprise Popeyes Didn't Expect: 10 Years Later

KFC has surprised everyone with the launch of its Dunk It Bucket, a new product that is causing a sensation in its restaurants. This bucket includes: crispy chicken, a new side called Mashed Potato Poppers, and a variety of dipping sauces, offering a different experience from what KFC has offered before.

KFC Launches a Never-Before-Seen Food Bucket!

Available since March 17 in all its U.S. stores, the Dunk It Bucket promises to be a big hit. Especially, at a key moment like the March Madness season, when consumers are looking for options to enjoy while watching the games.

KFC President, Catherine Tan-Gillespie, said: "It's our first completely new bucket in almost a decade, and believe me, it was worth the wait." This launch has been highly desired by customers, who are looking for something new and exciting on their menu.

What Does the Dunk It Bucket Offer?

The Dunk It Bucket comes in different options, tailored to different needs. The individual version for $7 includes two breaded chicken pieces, fries, five Mashed Potato Poppers, and two cups of dipping sauce, plus a third dip of choice. This option is ideal for those looking for a quick and delicious meal.

For those who enjoy sharing in a group, there is the Double Dunk It Bucket for $25, which serves up to four people. This bucket includes: 10 chicken pieces, 10 Mashed Potato Poppers, two servings of fries, four dips, two cups of sauce, and four biscuits. It's the perfect option for gatherings or fun times with friends and family.

KFC also offers the Dunk It Bucket in three or four-piece versions with a medium drink. Prices range from $10.99 to $12.49, depending on the chosen option.

The Fierce Rivalry Between KFC and Popeyes

This launch comes at a time when KFC faces fierce competition with Popeyes, especially regarding fried chicken. Both fast-food giants have vied for consumers' attention for years. However, now, with the Dunk It Bucket, KFC might have a new advantage.

The variety of options in the Dunk It Bucket makes it a very tempting offer for fast food lovers. Additionally, the ability to customize the experience with different sauces makes it even more attractive. Popeyes will have to respond to this innovation if they want to maintain their leadership in the fried chicken sector.

This KFC novelty is designed to be the ideal option for those who want to enjoy an easy and delicious meal while enjoying the excitement of sporting events. With KFC's growing popularity and competition with Popeyes, it will be interesting to see how the market responds.