7-Eleven Breaks the Silence and Gives the Most Demanded Date in the United States: Until the 29th

The wait is over. The famous 7-Eleven chain has surprised the public with an announcement that mixes sports, flavor, and nostalgia. In March 2025, it revealed an exclusive collaboration with one of the most beloved figures in basketball: Shaquille O'Neal.

The news was confirmed by People, which revealed the details of this campaign. The result is a product that is already making history: the "Shaq-A-Licious XL Sour Pineapple Slurpee," a frozen drink with a sour pineapple flavor that promises to win over palates and hearts.

| en.e-noticies.cat

7-Eleven and a Signature Drink

The new Slurpee is not just any product. It is a limited edition created in honor of the popular "Shaq Gummies," the sour candies that feature the former player's face.

According to People, the drink is available until April 29, 2025, in three chains: 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes. This information has become a countdown for thousands of fans who are already lining up to try the new flavor.

Additionally, there is an extra incentive: customers who buy the Slurpee can get a bag of gummies for just 2 dollars. An offer designed to attract those who already follow O'Neal's marketing campaigns or are simply looking for something different.

Shaq, the Star Off the Court

Shaquille O'Neal has not hesitated to promote the launch. True to his style, he has used social media with humor and closeness. In a recent post, he said: "If you don't try my Slurpee, don't call me your MVP," a phrase that quickly went viral.

This collaboration is not only a success in terms of sales but also in terms of image. O'Neal has built a career outside of sports as an entertainment figure, businessman, and influencer. 7-Eleven knew how to leverage that popularity.

7-Eleven: A Strategy to Stand Out

The alliance is part of a broader plan. 7-Eleven seeks to remain relevant, especially among younger consumers. In an increasingly competitive market, limited editions and celebrity collaborations offer a clear path to making an impact.

As People points out, this launch also strengthens the emotional relationship between the brand and its customers. Betting on well-known figures improves recognition and builds customer loyalty.

A Breather After Difficult Months

The campaign comes at a key moment, as in October 2024, 7-Eleven faced one of its most talked-about crises. According to ABC7, the chain announced the closure of 444 stores in North America. The reasons were clear: low customer traffic, inflation, and a drop in cigarette sales.

This situation affected public perception. Many thought the brand was in retreat. However, with Shaq's boost, 7-Eleven shows it still has the muscle to innovate.

Until the 29th: The Marked Date

The collaboration has a set deadline. April 29, 2025, is the last day to try the Shaq-A-Licious. This information is already circulating as the deadline not to miss out on this unique edition.

The product has caused long lines in stores and enthusiastic comments on social media. Many have even started collecting the packaging and sharing reviews on TikTok and Instagram.

A Masterstroke

With this action, 7-Eleven not only launches a new flavor. It reinforces its identity, regains visibility, and connects with new generations.

Shaq's Slurpee could be the beginning of a new chapter in the chain's history. One where experiences matter as much as the products. Where the flavor of nostalgia can be the best ingredient.