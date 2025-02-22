Goodbye Aloe Vera: Mercadona Has the Product That Best Cares for Your Skin for Only 2 Euros

More and more people are seeking natural alternatives for their daily hygiene, and Mercadona is not oblivious to this. Avoiding certain ingredients like alcohol or aluminum has become a priority for taking care of the skin without giving up freshness. Mercadona has two options that meet these requirements and offer effective protection.

Alcohol- and Aluminum-Free Deodorants: Freshness and Care for Your Skin

In the world of cosmetics, finding an effective deodorant that is gentle on the skin is not always easy. Many formulas include ingredients that can cause irritation or leave residues on clothing. This is why Mercadona opts for alcohol- and aluminum-free options, ideal for those seeking more natural care.

One of these products stands out for its stick texture and its formula enriched with vegetable glycerin. Thanks to its water-based composition, it absorbs quickly and provides up to 48 hours of protection. Its application is simple and glides smoothly over the skin, leaving a pleasant sensation.

This deodorant is a perfect option for those who want to maintain freshness without worrying about stains or residues. Additionally, its compact format makes it practical to carry in any bag or toiletry kit. It is sold at Mercadona in a 1.7 fl. oz. (50 ml) container for a price of 1.90 euros.

A Mineral Alternative for Long-Lasting Protection

For those who prefer an even more natural option, Mercadona offers another alternative. This deodorant stands out for its mineral-based composition and its formula without added perfumes. It is designed to provide prolonged protection without interfering with the skin's natural scent.

Its application method is different from other conventional deodorants. Before using it, it is necessary to slightly moisten the stone with water. This allows it to glide better over the skin and form a protective barrier against sweat and odor.

This option is ideal for those seeking a product without fragrances and synthetic ingredients. Its solid format ensures greater longevity, as it is used in small amounts with each application. It is sold at Mercadona in a 2.1 oz. (60 grams) container for a price of 2.20 euros.

Both options stand out for their alcohol-free composition, making them suitable even for sensitive skin. With these two deodorants, Mercadona offers effective, affordable, and skin-friendly alternatives for those seeking natural protection in their daily routine.

