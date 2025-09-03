Kroger crushes Costco: the most sought-after Persil detergent in the US - unique price

The world of household cleaning is experiencing an unexpected shift. Major supermarket chains are competing to offer products that have become essential. One of the latest innovations has put consumers on alert.

Kroger has managed to attract everyone's attention with Persil Activewear Clean detergent at a price of $13.99. This product has become the most sought-after in the United States thanks to its effectiveness and exclusive offer. Kroger's proposal seems to even surpass historic competitors like Costco.

| The Kroger Co.

Deep cleaning and fabric care

Persil Activewear Clean detergent stands out for providing a deep clean with every wash. It is specially formulated for sportswear, but it works perfectly with all types of fabrics. In addition, it keeps the shape and elasticity of garments, protecting their structure even after multiple washes.

Another of its great advantages is its ability to eliminate body odors. Thanks to its specific ingredients, it not only cleans but also protects clothing from tough stains and keeps colors vibrant. Users highlight that it allows them to keep the appearance of new clothes for a longer time.

Persil Activewear Clean also works effectively in all water temperatures, including cold water. Its compatibility with all types of washing machines, including high-efficiency ones, makes it a versatile and practical detergent. This way, it guarantees optimal results regardless of the type of machine or wash cycle chosen.

| The Kroger Co.

Kroger leads the offer with an exclusive price

Kroger has put the 84 fl. oz. (2.48 L) Persil Activewear Clean on sale, enough for 50 washes, making it the most affordable detergent in its category. The American chain seems to have found the formula to unseat Costco, attracting the attention of those looking for popular products at a good price. This strategy shows the power of well-planned promotions to attract customers.

The product's appeal lies not only in its price but also in Persil's proven quality. The detergent provides advanced cleaning for technical and everyday fabrics, keeping whites bright and colors intense, while its presentation ensures complete dissolution and even washing. Even in short cycles and with cold water, the advanced formula offers professional results, which reinforces its excellent value for money.

Thanks to this offer, Persil Activewear Clean has established itself as a star product in the U.S. market. The combination of effectiveness, garment care, and a reduced cost has turned this promotion into a sales phenomenon. Consumers who seek quality and savings find in Kroger a compelling reason to choose this chain over other options.