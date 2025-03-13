Iconic Restaurant Created by Robert De Niro 35 Years Ago Closes Its Doors

In recent months, several iconic restaurants have closed their doors, reflecting a concerning trend in the restaurant sector in the United States. Among these, Tribeca Grill, a New York icon, stands out for its relevance and longevity in the culinary industry.

Tribeca Grill: The End of an Era in New York

Tribeca Grill closed on March 1, 2025, after 35 years of existence. It was founded in 1989 by Drew Nieporent and Robert De Niro. From its inception, the restaurant became a pillar in the Lower Manhattan neighborhood.

Throughout its history, Tribeca Grill was visited by countless celebrities, politicians, and prominent figures. The restaurant earned a reputation for its excellent cuisine and unique atmosphere, being recognized with awards like the Wine Spectator's Grand Award.

The venue was known not only for its cuisine but also for its social environment. Figures like Bruce Springsteen, Bono, and Muhammad Ali frequented its dining room. However, high operating costs and rising rents in Manhattan made its sustainability increasingly difficult. New competitors in the city also increased the pressure on this historic restaurant.

In their farewell message, the owners thanked their employees and patrons. "Thank you all for so many years of stories and good times," they stated. Despite its success over the years, economic factors made the closure inevitable.

Mercury Café: Farewell to a Cultural Haven in Denver

In Denver, the Mercury Café, known for its alternative atmosphere, also closed after 50 years of service. Founded in 1975, this café was a haven for the LGBT community. It was also a meeting point for those seeking an alternative to the city's traditional bars. The café was famous for its cultural programming, which included live music and open mic nights.

However, in 2024, the building was sold, and the new owner decided to open a restaurant called "The Pearl." Although the new owners promise to maintain part of the Mercury Café's legacy, many fear that the change in concept will lose the essence that made it so special.

Original Pantry Café: A Diner Disappears in Los Angeles

The Original Pantry Café in Los Angeles, which operated for 101 years, closed in March 2025. This diner, known for its 24-hour service and comforting food, was a beloved place for the city's residents. Despite being a simple business, its fame endured for decades due to its hospitality and accessibility.

Despite having survived previous threats, such as infrastructure projects in the 1950s, the COVID-19 pandemic was fatal for the restaurant. The café suffered a drop in customer numbers, and although it received federal loans, it ended up closing due to other issues.

The Impact of These Closures on the Restaurant Sector

The closure of these three iconic restaurants underscores a crisis in the U.S. restaurant sector. Increases in operating costs, lack of staff, and competition are just some of the factors affecting historic restaurants. The industry faces an increasingly challenging economic environment, where maintaining a traditional business is more difficult.

The COVID-19 pandemic also accelerated many of these changes. Restaurants had to quickly adapt to new restrictions and a more limited service model. This severely affected the profitability of smaller businesses, like Tribeca Grill and the Mercury Café.