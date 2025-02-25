Logo e-notícies EN
A man standing in a clothing store, with shelves full of garments in the background.
Amancio Ortega and Inditex are making many changes | Camara Europa Press, Getty Images
CONSUMER AFFAIRS

Cold Water Shock From Amancio Ortega and Inditex: Confirmed, the Farewell Is Final

Inditex, one of the fashion giants, moves forward with its plans and announces a shift in its business strategy

by

África Fernández Juez

In recent years, Inditex has been in constant change, with significant modifications both in terms of infrastructure and operations. The latest announcement from the company founded by Amancio Ortega has shaken the business world. It is a move that undoubtedly marks the end of an era for the textile multinational in our country.

Specifically, the fashion giant has confirmed the relocation of the headquarters of some of its most popular brands in Catalonia. This step not only responds to logistical needs but is also part of a more ambitious plan by the company.

A woman in a red sweater appears surprised in front of a clothing store with mannequins, next to an Inditex logo.
Inditex moves headquarters to Sant Adrià de Besòs | metamiz, Dean Drobot, Inditex

Inditex's Latest Move in Catalonia

The relocation will affect the central teams of brands like Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Oysho, and Lefties, which will move to a new campus in Sant Adrià de Besòs. According to Inditex, this space will contribute to the revitalization of a deteriorated area near the Besòs River, including areas like the 'Les Tres Xemeneies' complex. Additionally, it will boost local urbanization and allow for the expansion of logistical capacity at the Tordera-Palafolls distribution center, as reported in Crónica Global.

This change in location aims not only to improve internal logistics but also to create a more efficient work environment. The campus will feature advanced facilities for activities such as product design, commercial management, and e-commerce. They assure that it will integrate with the urban environment, an aspect that, according to the company, is relevant to sustainability and care for the area.

An older man in a white jersey and dark sweater in front of a Zara sign.
Amancio Ortega bets on a new campus in Catalonia | Europa Press

A Future Full of Opportunities and Challenges for Inditex

Although the relocation is designed to improve efficiency, it also has a strong social component. It is estimated that the new center will employ about 1,500 workers, many of whom have so far faced long comspeechlesss from Barcelona. With a closer and better-connected location, these employees will enjoy quicker access to their workplaces, which could significantly improve their quality of life.

A thoughtful woman in a red sweater in front of a clothing store with the Inditex logo.
Inditex's new center will employ approximately 1,500 people. | Nicolas Menijes, Inditex, Europa Press

This move reflects Inditex's commitment to a greater presence in Catalonia, where it already has several key facilities. Despite all these changes, the company has remained a benchmark in the global market with a notable economic impact. In the case of Catalonia, Inditex has created thousands of jobs and currently maintains a network of over 170 stores.

