Happiness Arrives at Mercadona: The Reason That Makes Juan Roig Smile Today

Mercadona has achieved impressive results in 2024, consolidating itself as one of the most successful companies in the sector. Thanks to its strategic focus and constant innovation, the supermarket chain has achieved significant growth in its sales and profits. This success is reflected not only in the numbers but also in the commitment to quality, employment, and sustainability.

Unstoppable Growth: The Key Behind Mercadona's Success

In 2024, Mercadona reached consolidated sales of 38.835 billion euros, representing a 9% increase compared to the previous year. Of these 38.835 billion, 37.057 billion correspond to the Spanish market and 1.778 billion to the Portuguese market. This growth has been driven by a well-defined strategy in which they have worked closely with inter-suppliers and specialist suppliers.

One of the key decisions has been the reduction of more than 2,000 prices in their product range, a total savings of 650 million euros for customers. This initiative, along with the optimization of their offering and the improvement of the shopping experience, has allowed Mercadona to offer high-quality products at more accessible prices. Thus consolidating itself as the preferred option for consumers.

| Mercadona

The effort to maintain competitive prices has had a direct impact on the company's sales, which has managed to attract new customers and retain existing ones. With an offering that includes both fresh products and healthier options, Mercadona has adapted to new market demands. It has managed to stand out for its ability to offer quality without price being an impediment.

Commitment to Employment and the Well-Being of Its Team

In 2024, Mercadona created more than 6,000 new jobs, 4,300 of them in Spain and 1,700 in Portugal. This job growth has been joined by a salary increase of 8.5%, which exceeds the CPI of both countries by more than 5 points. Additionally, the company has distributed 700 million euros in bonuses among its staff, reflecting its commitment to the motivation and well-being of its team.

| Mercadona

The creation of stable and quality employment is one of the pillars of Mercadona's success. The company has invested in its team, ensuring jobs with a high level of stability, contributing to the improvement of productivity and efficiency. Moreover, the salary increase and performance bonuses have allowed Mercadona to maintain a highly motivated and committed workforce focused on excellence.

The impact of this employment growth has been significant not only for the workers but also for the local economy. The new jobs have helped strengthen the communities where Mercadona operates. This way, it has helped the socioeconomic development of rural and urban areas.

Historic Profitability: Reinvestment and Sustainability for the Future

In 2024, Mercadona achieved a net profit of 1.384 billion euros, which represents a 37% increase compared to the previous year. This figure is the result of constant investment in improving its processes and expanding its infrastructure. The company has achieved a historic profitability of 3.9% on net sales, reflecting the efficiency of its business model and its ability to generate sustainable profits.

Of the 2.8 billion euros of shared profit, Mercadona has allocated 716 million euros in taxes, contributing significantly to the state's coffers. Additionally, it has reinvested 1.109 billion euros (80%) in the company, which has allowed it to improve its management, productivity, and efficiency. This reinvestment remains key to the company's future growth, which continues to bet on innovation and sustainability.

| Europa Press

The company has also invested in sustainable practices. These favor biodiversity, combat soil erosion, and contribute to the fight against climate change. Mercadona remains a benchmark in terms of social and corporate responsibility for its commitment to the environment and the well-being of communities.

Mercadona has achieved an exceptional year in 2024, with record results in both sales and profitability. Thanks to its strategy focused on quality, efficiency, and the well-being of its team, the company has strengthened its position in the market. Additionally, it continues to be a model of success for the distribution industry.