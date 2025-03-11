Lidl Targets Costco and Walmart: The Top 10 Discounted Products This Week

With the arrival of spring, Lidl in the United States offers a new round of deals you can't miss. This week, from Wednesday, March 5 to Tuesday, March 11, you can find discounts on a wide variety of products. If you're a fan of deals and good quality, Lidl has something for you. Here are the 10 most outstanding products that will be on promotion.

| Lidl

The Top 10 of This Week at Lidl

1. Frozen Cooked Jumbo Shrimp (26-30) – $5.49

If you like seafood, Lidl's cooked jumbo shrimp are an excellent option. At a price of $5.49, you'll save $0.80 compared to their original price. They are ready to be used in a wide variety of dishes, from salads to pastas.

2. Frozen Wild Salmon, Boneless and Skin-On Fillets – $6.99

Salmon is a very nutritious and delicious fish. This week, wild salmon fillets are just $6.99, with a savings of $2.00. This product is ideal for preparing a healthy and delicious dinner at any time.

3. Mild Salsa – $1.99

Lidl's mild salsa is perfect for joining your nachos, tacos, or any Mexican meal. At a price of just $1.99, you'll save $0.50. It's an ideal complement to add flavor to your dishes.

4. Deer Park® Natural Water – 3 for $15.00

Stay hydrated with the Deer Park® water offer in a format of 3 bottles for $15.00. This is an excellent option to stock your pantry with good quality water at an affordable price.

5. Snack Day Restaurant Style Tortilla Chips – 2 for $3.00

Snack Day's restaurant-style tortillas are perfect for snacking with friends or joining your favorite salsa. With this offer, you can get two packages for just $3.00. An economical and delicious snack.

6. Schmidt® Old Tyme® Potato Bread – $2.79

This potato bread has a soft texture and is perfect for joining any meal. With a savings of $0.59, its price is just $2.79. It's ideal for making sandwiches or joining soups.

7. Bar-S® Deli Style Oven Roasted Türkiye Breast – $5.99

If you like cold cuts, the deli-style oven-roasted Türkiye breast is an excellent option. With a savings of $2.49, you can now get it for just $5.99. It's perfect for your sandwiches, salads, or any quick dish.

8. French Baguette Bread – $1.50

Lidl's baguette bread has a crunchy texture on the outside and soft on the inside. It's available for just $1.50. It's ideal for joining soups, salads, or enjoying with a touch of olive oil.

9. Mint Fudge Cookies – $1.67

For those with a sweet tooth, Mint Fudge cookies are the perfect option. These cookies, with a fresh mint and chocolate flavor, are available for just $1.67, with a savings of $0.45.

10. Arctic Sparkling Water – $0.40

If you prefer something refreshing, Arctic sparkling waters are available in various flavors, such as mango-orange, cherry-lemon, and pineapple-coconut. Each can is priced at just $0.40. It's an excellent option for those looking for a refreshing and low-calorie drink.

Lidl is known for offering high-quality products at affordable prices. This week, you can not only enjoy fresh products but also save on everyday items. From seafood and cold cuts to snacks, there's something for everyone. Take advantage of the deals before this week ends.