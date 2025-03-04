Happiness Arrives for Isak Andic's Family: Judith, His Daughter, Drops the Big Bombshell

The children of Isak Andic, the founder and former president of Mango, continue to advance with their own business projects. Judith Andic Raig, the eldest daughter of the businessman who passed away in December, recently confirmed news that has surprised many. Like her siblings, Judith seems to want to follow in her father's footsteps.

In this regard, she launched her investment firm, Pitaya Capital, following the example of her sister Sarah Andic, who announced the creation of Kiwi Capital. This new company of Judith Andic was registered with a notary on December 19, just five days after her father's tragic passing. Despite the proximity of the event, sources close to the family assure that the creation of Pitaya Capital was already planned in advance.

Pitaya Capital is a sole proprietorship, in which Judith Andic is the sole owner and administrator. According to Forbes, it was established with an initial capital of 100,000 euros and aims at the acquisition, subscription, holding, exchange, and sale of securities, as well as shares and participations.

| Mango, TQCorp Media

A Business Project Aiming for Success

This information was recently published in the Official Gazette of the Commercial Registry. The company's headquarters is located at Paseo de Gracia, number 65, in Barcelona. Specifically, in the same building that houses the offices of Punta Na Holding, the entity that groups the family assets, and Punta Na, the subsidiary that manages real estate assets.

This location is also associated with Mango, as Punta Na Holding owns 95% of the company through Mango MNG Holding. Meanwhile, the remaining 5% is in the hands of Toni Ruiz, CEO of Mango, who, after Isak Andic's death, also assumed the presidency of the company. Pitaya Capital, created by Judith Andic, shares both the capital and the corporate purpose with Kiwi Capital, the asset management company previously created by Sarah Andic.

Both firms have the same purpose: to manage investments independently. It is expected that, over time, Isak Andic's daughters will manage the part of Mango MNG Holding's capital they will inherit from their father, allowing them to have more direct control over their investments.

| Europa Press

Children with the Same Business Acumen as Their Father

Meanwhile, Jonathan Andic, Isak's eldest son and vice president of Mango, already has his company, Black Indigo. Although its initial capital was 3,100 euros, this figure is expected to increase to 100,000 euros in the near future. With the creation of these new asset management companies, Isak Andic's children continue to consolidate the business and family legacy.

Undoubtedly, all of this marks an important step in the long-term management of their assets. The children of the businessman have had a great example for years. It's a pity that the founder of Mango can't see the professional evolution of his offspring.