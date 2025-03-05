Only These Days: Lidl Has the Most Sought-after Delicacy Almost for Free and Customers Are Amazed

There are increasingly more offers that Lidl provides to its customers, and this week there is one that stands out above the rest. In its frozen section, Lidl has launched a product that has received praise for its taste and ease of preparation. This product, which promises to be the star of family dinners, has been a resounding success and now features an exclusive discount that makes it even more attractive.

A Dish That Has Earned Consumer Recognition

This star product is none other than Lidl's meat cannelloni, which have won over many palates thanks to their homemade taste and quality. In each 10.6 oz. (300 grams) package, you will find a traditional recipe of meat-filled cannelloni, which can be easily prepared in the oven. For a perfect result, it is recommended to bake them at 392°F (200°C) for 43-45 minutes, ensuring a crispy texture on the outside and juicy on the inside.

What has made this product stand out is that it has been awarded in a blind tasting conducted by 200 consumers. In it, it was chosen as the best in its category among similar products. This tasting, conducted by an independent organization in January 2024, certifies the product's quality and delicious taste, which has increased its popularity among Lidl customers.

In addition to its unbeatable taste, the meat cannelloni are a practical option for those looking for a quick yet tasty meal. Being a ready-to-cook dish, you only need the time required to bake them, saving you effort and time in the kitchen. The quality of the ingredients is also something that stands out among those who have tried it, which has contributed to its rapid success at Lidl.

Take Advantage of Lidl Plus's Exclusive Offer

If you are a user of the Lidl Plus app, you are in luck, as you have an exclusive offer that you can't miss. This week, Lidl's meat cannelloni are available with a 25% discount, making them even more attractive. The price of this delicious dish, originally higher, is reduced to just 1.19 euros with the exclusive discount.

This discount applies exclusively to the meat cannelloni in the frozen section and is available only for a limited time. Therefore, if you are a fan of good deals and like Lidl products, don't miss this opportunity to enjoy a delicious and economical dish.

In addition to this offer on the cannelloni, the Lidl Plus app offers other promotions and discounts on a variety of products. So, if you don't have the app yet, this is the perfect time to download it and start enjoying the advantages that Lidl offers to its most loyal customers.

Lidl continues to surprise us with offers as irresistible as this one, allowing us to enjoy high-quality products at incredibly low prices. Don't miss the opportunity to try the meat cannelloni, one of Lidl's most acclaimed products. Take advantage of the discount to enjoy a homemade and delicious meal at an unbeatable price.

Prices and offers updated on 03/05/2025. They may be subject to modifications or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes