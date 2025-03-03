Amazing: Everyone Is Amazed by This Carnival Mask and It's No Wonder

Carnival is one of the most anticipated dates on the calendar. Especially for those who enjoy a festive atmosphere without too many prejudices. You can look for the best costume, but it's also fine to go out with repeated outfits or more homemade makeup.

Either way, what is asked for during Carnival is to have fun. However, there might be someone who gets confused with the outfits to choose. At least that's what happened to those responsible for labeling one of the most demanded masks in recent years.

It's the typical mask worn by the actors of the Netflix series Money Heist. Even if you haven't seen the series, that white complexion and long black mustache surely come to mind. Yes, it looks like Salvador Dalí, but it isn't.

| Europa Press, Netflix, en.e-noticies.cat

The Mask That Isn't Dalí's and Has Filled Social Media with Laughter

As a user posted on their X account, in a store they visited, they saw that mask for sale. So far so good. The surprise comes when the label says it's a Dalí mask.

Obviously, it's a mistake, as that mask isn't Dalí's but from the characters of Money Heist. The laughter didn't take long to arrive and neither did the disappointment. It is the responsibility of the stores to know what they are selling and how.

Another topic that has sparked debate is the price. Some consider selling it for 9.90 euros outrageous, as it can be found online for a much lower amount. Anyway, that depends on what each person is willing to pay.

| Europa Press

A Costume That Never Fails at Carnival

Either way, what is clear is that this mask is a safe bet costume. It doesn't matter if the series is no longer in fashion or if these masks have been seen on the streets for years. The important thing is that it's an outfit most people recognize and that meets the requirements of a good Carnival.

However, after reading that label, more than one person might have gone out thinking they were wearing the artist's face. If so, knowing Dalí's eccentricity throughout his life, it's likely he would have even found it amusing. In the end, it's all part of the improvisation and fun of the party.