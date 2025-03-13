Goodbye to Toilet Paper in the Fridge: The Trick That Completely Eliminates Bad Odor

Refrigerators can be a constant source of bad odors. Often, spoiled food or accumulated moisture can create an unpleasant environment. Fortunately, there are simple methods to solve this problem and keep your refrigerator fresh.

For a long time, it has been suggested to place a roll of toilet paper in the refrigerator to combat bad odors. But, although this trick has circulated widely, a more effective alternative is now gaining popularity: baking soda.

| new look casting de Getty Images Signature, Canva: AndreyPopov

Baking Soda: The Best Ally Against Bad Odors

When it comes to keeping your refrigerator free of unpleasant odors, baking soda is a very popular option. This product is known for its absorbent properties, which not only eliminate bad odors but also help reduce moisture, preventing the proliferation of bacteria and mold. You only need to place a container with baking soda inside the refrigerator, and it acts by absorbing the compounds that generate the bad smell.

One of the advantages of this trick is that baking soda is completely safe, economical, and easy to obtain. Additionally, it doesn't interfere with the taste of food, making it an ideal option to keep your refrigerator fresh. Just remember to change it from time to time, as its effectiveness decreases once it has absorbed moisture and odors.

| Bowonpat, Jevtic

Competing with baking soda, there is a trick that is gaining a lot of popularity recently: placing a roll of toilet paper inside the refrigerator. Toilet paper is known for its ability to absorb moisture, which could help combat the bad odors caused by moisture in the refrigerator. Additionally, it could be useful for absorbing liquids from foods that release water, such as meats or fish.

However, although this trick has become popular, there are no scientific studies supporting its effectiveness. Although, if you decide to try it, keep in mind that the toilet paper must be changed frequently, as once it gets wet, it loses its ability to absorb more moisture.

| Getty Images de ThamKC, Getty Images de Kira-Yan, en.e-noticies.cat

What Is the Best Option to Keep Your Refrigerator Free of Bad Odors?

While the trick of toilet paper can be useful, baking soda remains one of the most recommended options by experts. Its effectiveness in absorbing odors and moisture is widely recognized. It is a safe and economical method that can be used continuously without the risk of damaging food or the refrigerator.

If you decide to try the toilet paper trick, you can do so, but it is important to join it with other practices such as keeping the refrigerator clean, properly storing food, and controlling moisture. This way, you will achieve better results and a fresher environment in your refrigerator. This way, you can enjoy a refrigerator free of bad odors and with fresh food for a longer time.