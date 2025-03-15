Neither Oven nor Fridge: The Lidl Appliance You Absolutely Need in Your Kitchen

Lidl knows that many of us look for products that make our tasks easier without sacrificing space. Especially in small kitchens, it's essential to have appliances that are compact and functional. For this reason, Lidl has an option that meets these requirements and promises to be the ideal companion so you won't lack anything in the kitchen.

Cooking Without Limits: Versatility and Functions for All Tastes

This countertop mini oven is a versatile option that will allow you to perform different types of cooking suitable for preparing multiple recipes. With three grill and cooking combinations, you can choose between top heat, bottom heat, or a combination of both. Additionally, the temperature control is continuous, allowing you to adjust the temperature from 158 to 446 °F (70 to 230 °C).

| Lidl

The oven also features a timer of up to 60 minutes, which allows you to program the cooking without having to keep an eye on it. It also has an additional continuous operation function, ideal for those recipes that require more cooking time. This countertop mini oven has been designed to offer you easy cooking, adapting to your needs and saving space in your kitchen.

The cooking cavity has a capacity of 14 liters and features three different insertion levels. This allows you to cook several preparations at the same time, optimizing time and space. With this oven, you won't have to worry about the lack of space, as its compact design fits perfectly in any kitchen.

Compact, Powerful, and Affordable: Lidl's Ideal Solution

The countertop mini oven has a power of 1300 W, which ensures quick heating and even heat distribution. This is especially useful when you need to cook or heat food quickly and efficiently. Additionally, its compact size (15.9 x 10.6 x 13.4 in.[40.5 x 27.0 x 34.0 cm]) makes it ideal for kitchens with limited space, allowing you to use it without taking up too much space on the countertop.

This countertop oven includes several practical accessories, such as a grill, a baking tray, extraction tongs, and a removable crumb tray. These accessories facilitate both cooking and cleaning, making this product a complete option for those seeking convenience in the kitchen. Its easy care makes it a perfect tool for daily use.

| Lidl

For 44.99 euros, this countertop mini oven from Lidl presents itself as an affordable and high-quality option for any home. The quality-price ratio is one of the most valued features by consumers, who find in this product a practical and economical solution. This oven is perfect both for those living alone and for those who need an additional appliance to complement their kitchen.

This mini oven is an excellent ally for preparing your favorite recipes quickly and without complications. If you're looking for a compact, powerful, and economical option for baking, heating, or roasting, this Lidl product is the perfect choice.

Prices and offers updated on 03/15/2025. They may undergo modifications or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes