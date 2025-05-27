Shocking surprise: Mercadona launches a gourmet delicacy that's sparking passion all across Spain

Mercadona has just added a product to their catalog that stands out for its unique texture and flavor. It's ideal for those who seek quality without complications in daily cooking. This new item arrives to make dishes easier, adding a special touch with no effort.

At Mercadona, they know that consumers value practicality without giving up good taste. That's why they've carefully selected this option, perfect for those who want quick and tasty results. Without a doubt, it's a product designed to win over demanding palates.

the practical new item Mercadona brings to your refrigerators

At Mercadona, you can now find skinless black monkfish tails, thawed and ready to cook. Each tray weighs about 1 lb. 1 oz. (480 g), ideal for preparing several servings at home without complications. This skinless format allows for faster and cleaner handling when cooking, avoiding unnecessary steps.

The product is sold thawed so you don't have to wait for it to thaw at home, making it easy to use immediately after purchase. In addition, its quality meets Mercadona's usual standards, which ensures fresh fish with a delicate flavor. Its price is around 14.40 euros per tray, making it an accessible option within the mid-range.

Black monkfish stands out for its firm texture and mild flavor, making it a very versatile fish in the kitchen. The tray is practical for small families or for those who prefer to prepare servings for several days. With this product, Mercadona offers a convenient solution for those who seek quality without wasting time on preparation.

Additionally, the tray format and the absence of skin provide cleanliness and ease for storage in the freezer. This allows you to plan meals in advance and make better use of the fish. Mercadona thus reinforces their commitment to providing healthy and practical options in the shopping basket.

versatility and nutrients for hassle-free cooking

Black monkfish is a white fish that offers a firm texture and mild flavor, suitable for multiple preparations. Its compact flesh holds up well to grilling, baking, or stewing, keeping its juiciness and a pleasant aroma. This makes it an ideal ingredient for everyday dishes with a special touch.

In addition to its versatility, monkfish is a low-fat, high-protein food, which provides benefits for a balanced diet. It's a source of B vitamins and essential minerals, such as phosphorus and potassium, which are important for metabolism and muscle function. Eating monkfish can perfectly complement a healthy and varied diet.

Skinless black monkfish tails make it even easier to use in the kitchen, avoiding prior tasks like cleaning or deboning. This format allows you to save time and keep the fish's natural flavor intact. Mercadona has considered this by offering a product that combines quality and convenience for today's consumer.

Finally, the firmness of monkfish means it's a fish that doesn't fall apart easily, adapting to various cooking techniques. It can be cooked whole, cut into pieces, or as fillets, and it pairs well with different sauces and spices. Mercadona's black monkfish thus becomes a good choice for those who want to experiment in the kitchen without complications.

