The set everyone urgently needs in their car has just arrived at Lidl.

Lidl surprises again with a product designed for those who value safety without complications. Quietly, it offers a practical solution for situations nobody wants to experience. Its compact and functional design makes it an essential ally.

This Lidl launch bets on simplicity and efficiency in delicate moments. Perfect to always have on hand, it is designed to enable quick action when it matters most. Without a doubt, it is a detail that adds peace of mind to every trip.

how to be prepared for any roadside emergency

This Lidl car first aid kit is the ideal companion for anyone who wants to be prepared without complications. It has 44 different pieces that cover everything from cuts and wounds to situations requiring hygiene and protection. In addition, it is perfectly organized in 12 compartments with pictograms, so you don't waste time searching for anything when you need it.

Its compact dimensions, approximately 8.7 x 4.7 x 2.6 in. (22 x 12 x 6.5 cm), allow you to store it in any corner of the car without taking up space or getting in the way. It includes a first aid manual that explains step by step how to use each item, designed for those who are not experts. Among its materials are bandages, gauze, adhesive dressings, scissors, tape, gloves, and masks, which cover multiple basic needs in emergencies.

| Lidl

The robust and well-thought-out design ensures this Lidl first aid kit withstands daily use without breaking or deteriorating. In addition, everything is designed to make its use quick and efficient, avoiding confusion in stressful situations. The quality and quantity of its items make it a complete and accessible option for any driver.

The best part is that it costs only 5.99 euros, a truly competitive price for what it offers. Having such a first aid kit in the car is a sign of responsibility and self-care, but also of consideration for those who travel with you. Lidl makes it easy so you don't go without protection on the road.

your essential ally to increase safety

Carrying a well-equipped first aid kit in the car is not only recommended, but in many countries it is mandatory. This Lidl first aid kit complies with regulations and goes further, enabling a quick and effective response to minor accidents or emergencies. The organization with pictograms helps you find what you need in seconds, without wasting time or getting nervous.

The included first aid manual is a plus that not many first aid kits offer. Its clear and simple instructions help keep calm and know what to do even without prior experience. This can prevent a situation from becoming complicated, gaining valuable minutes until professional help arrives.

| Lidl

The items included in the Lidl first aid kit are basic but very complete. Bandages for cuts or sprains, adhesive dressings for small wounds, scissors for easy cutting, gloves to maintain hygiene, and masks. This variety covers most common incidents that can happen on the road.

Ultimately, investing 5.99 euros in this first aid kit ensures extra peace of mind for every trip. You not only comply with the law and avoid fines, but you also prepare to act if something happens. Having it in the car shows that safety is a priority without complications or major expenses.

Prices and offers updated on 05/28/2025. They may be modified or canceled, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes