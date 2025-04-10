Looks Luxurious, but This Perfume Is Available at Dia and Smells Wonderful: It's a Hit

With Mother's Day approaching, many people are looking for a special gift that combines quality, elegance, and a unique touch. This time, Dia has launched a new collection of fragrances that promises to win over many thanks to its variety. With options for all tastes, this collection has become one of the most desired novelties of the season.

Fresh and Bright Fragrances for This Spring

Dia has launched three Eau de Toilette fragrances, designed to provide freshness and vitality throughout the day. Presented in 3.3 fl. oz. (98 ml) bottles, each of these options has its own personality and characteristics. The price is 3.99 euros for each fragrance, making it an economical option for those who want to give something special without overspending.

Coconut Paradise

This fragrance is a delicious blend of coconut and pineapple, with a floral heart of jasmine and lily of the valley. These notes are then combined with a sweet base of chocolate and vanilla. The pink bottle reflects the tropical freshness and femininity of the scent, ideal for sunny and relaxed days.

| Dia

Exotic Vanilla

With a buttery and star anise opening, this fragrance evolves into a milky heart and a sweet base of caramel and heliotrope. It is an enveloping and comforting option, perfect for those who enjoy warm and cozy scents.

| Dia

Oriental Flower

This perfume begins with spicy notes of bergamot and eucalyptus, followed by a floral heart of jasmine and orange blossom. The musk and vetiver base gives it a sophisticated and elegant touch, evoking the freshness of exotic places.

| Dia

These fresh and floral options are ideal for spring days, adding a touch of freshness and energy with each application. Their size and affordable price make them an excellent choice both for gifting and personal enjoyment.

Sophisticated and Long-Lasting Perfumes for a Special Touch

Dia's collection also includes three Eau de Parfum, offering a more intense and long-lasting experience. Made with 90% natural origin ingredients, these fragrances are designed for those seeking a more sophisticated touch with greater presence. They are available in 3.4 fl. oz. (100 ml) bottles with a case for 6.99 euros, which still keeps an affordable price for a high-quality fragrance.

Enthusiasme

This fragrance stands out for its freshness, combining lemon and green apple with a floral heart of rose and jasmine. The touch of cinnamon and the woody base add depth, creating a vibrant and lively perfume, ideal for any occasion.

| Dia

Éphèmere

With a fruity opening of pear and pink pepper, this fragrance continues with a heart of coffee and almond. Its vanilla and patchouli base gives it a warm and sophisticated touch, making it a perfect option for those looking for something seductive and enveloping.

| Dia

Hypnotique

With initial notes of bergamot and blackcurrant, this fragrance is enriched with iris, caramel, and tuberose. Its amber and vanilla base provides an enveloping sensuality, perfect for confident women seeking a unique and powerful fragrance.

| Dia

These more intense fragrances are ideal for those who want a long-lasting perfume that leaves a memorable trail. Additionally, their presentation in a case makes them a perfect gift for Mother's Day, combining elegance and functionality. They are available in physical stores and online since March, making them easy to purchase at any time.

