Looks Like a Brand, but This Delicacy Is from Mercadona and Your Child Will Love It

Mercadona has the perfect solution to make the birthdays of the little ones even more special. With an eye-catching design and an irresistible taste, it's ideal for surprising children. Best of all, you can enjoy the party without complicating yourself with cooking.

The Sweetest Gift for Soccer Fans

Mercadona's cake is made of several layers of fluffy sponge cake, filled with pastry truffle and a layer of creamy chocolate. On top, under the drawing, there's a layer of cocoa and milk cream, which gives it a smooth and delicious touch. The sides are decorated with chocolate shavings that perfectly match the drawing on the top.

| Mercadona

Weighing 3 lbs. (1.4 kg), this cake is ideal for birthdays with many children, as it serves up to 20 portions. Its size and taste make it the perfect option to surprise the little ones. Additionally, it's a cake that requires no complications, you just have to defrost it and it's ready, without wasting time in the kitchen.

The cake comes frozen, so to enjoy it you just have to follow a few simple steps. You can leave it in the fridge between 35 and 43 °F (2 and 6 °C) for 8 hours, or if you have less time, at room temperature for about 4 hours and 15 minutes. This quick and easy process makes it the perfect option for rushed moments before a party.

The Price Is Once Again a Great Attraction

Mercadona's cake is available for 13.80 euros, making it an affordable option for those looking for a quality themed cake without spending too much. This competitive price offers excellent value for money, making this cake one of the most popular options for children's celebrations. For an accessible amount, you can have a delicious and well-presented cake for any party.

This product is available both in Mercadona's physical stores and in their online store. If you prefer to buy from home, you can easily do so through the website, with the option to pick it up in-store or have it delivered to your home. This flexibility makes purchasing easy, ensuring the cake is available when you need it most.

| Mercadona

Mercadona's cake is an excellent option for those who want to surprise their children with a delicious sweet, easy to prepare, and that fits a reasonable budget. With the possibility of buying it online or in-store, Mercadona ensures that their customers can enjoy this delicious cake without complications.

The ease of acquiring it and the affordable price make this Mercadona cake one of the best options on the market for children's celebrations. Best of all, it has a taste that will please both children and adults.

Prices and offers updated on 04/22/2025. They may be subject to modifications or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes