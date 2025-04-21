Just Arrived at Mercadona and It's Perfect for This Spring: Hurry Before It Flies Off the Shelves

Mercadona has launched something perfect to give that touch of color you need this spring. If you're a fan of fresh and vibrant tones, this new product will be your ally for achieving an impeccable look effortlessly. You won't be able to resist going to Mercadona stores to get it as soon as possible.

New Colors to Brighten Up Spring

Mercadona's new nail polishes come in three main shades: lilac, pink, and turquoise. These colors are designed to give a touch of freshness and vitality to your nails, perfect for spring. The satin finish of the polishes gives a soft shine, without being too glossy, and ensures that the color lasts longer.

These Mercadona nail polishes apply easily and cover the nails with just one coat. With the quick-dry formula, you won't have to wait long for your nails to be ready. Additionally, the available colors cater to different tastes and styles, from a softer and more delicate look to a more vibrant and striking one.

| Mercadona

The design of the polish and its formula allow the manicure to last longer, without chipping quickly. If you're looking for a polish that withstands your daily routine, Mercadona's polishes are the perfect option. All this for an affordable price that doesn't compromise quality.

These new Mercadona shades also allow you to customize your look depending on the occasion. Whether for a special event or a day at the office, these polishes adapt to all situations. Moreover, they provide an elegant touch to your nails.

Available Now in Mercadona Stores

The price of these Mercadona nail polishes is only 2.50 euros, making them a very economical option. For this price, you not only get a quality polish but also a wide range of colors to choose from. This price is much more accessible than other nail polish brands on the market, making Mercadona offer an excellent quality-price ratio.

You can find these polishes in all Mercadona physical stores or buy them directly from their online store. This makes purchasing easier for those who don't have time to go to the store. Additionally, Mercadona offers a fast delivery service, making the purchase more convenient.

| Denisfilm de Getty Images Pro

The best thing about these Mercadona polishes is that they don't sacrifice quality despite their affordable price. The formula is designed to last, with colors that remain vibrant and bright for days. Thus, you not only save money but also enjoy a quality product that guarantees a professional finish.

Moreover, Mercadona's new polishes are available in various shades, allowing you to choose the color that best suits your style. From soft colors for everyday wear to more striking shades for special occasions, these polishes offer versatility for all tastes.

Prices and offers updated on 04/21/2025. They may be subject to modifications or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes