This Is Gordon Ramsay's Top Chicken Wings Recipe for the Super Bowl

Gordon Ramsay to the Rescue. This Sunday, millions of people are getting ready to enjoy the Super Bowl. If you still haven't decided what to prepare for the big day, why not surprise your guests with some delicious chicken wings? And not just any recipe. We're talking about the famous chef Gordon Ramsay's oven-baked wings recipe.

Gordon Ramsay presents a recipe for wings that have a touch of smoked paprika, garlic, and a spicy sauce that won't leave you indifferent. These wings are not only easy to make but also offer an explosion of flavors. Perfect for joining the most anticipated sporting event of the year, these wings will become the favorite dish of all your friends and family.

| FOX

Gordon Ramsay and the Ingredients for His Wings

To prepare this recipe, you only need a few basic ingredients that you probably already have at home. Here are the ingredients you'll need:

2 lbs. of chicken wings (lollipop style)

1 tablespoon of garlic powder

1 tablespoon of smoked paprika

1 teaspoon of kosher salt

2 tablespoons of canola oil

A few pieces of unsalted butter

Freshly ground black pepper

Hot sauce of your choice

With these ingredients, you can make wings that are crispy on the outside, tender on the inside, and full of flavor. If you like well-seasoned wings, garlic powder and smoked paprika are the star ingredients.

Gordon Ramsay's Hot Ones Inspired Wings

Gordon Ramsay's Recipe, Step by Step

Gordon Ramsay's recipe is easy to follow and doesn't require much time in the kitchen. Here are the steps to prepare these delicious wings:

Preheat the Oven: Start by preheating the oven to 375˚F (190˚C). This ensures the oven is at the ideal temperature when the wings are ready to go in. Prepare the Wings: Pat the chicken wings dry with paper towels and place them in a large bowl. Add the garlic powder, smoked paprika, and kosher salt. Mix well so the wings are well coated with seasonings. Cook the Wings: Heat a large oven-safe skillet over medium-high heat. Add the canola oil, and when it's hot, add the seasoned wings. Place a bit of butter in the skillet and let the wings fry for a moment, turning them to brown both sides. Don't forget to add black pepper to taste. Bake the Wings: Once the wings are browned, place the skillet in the oven. Bake for about 15 minutes or until the wings are crispy on the outside and cooked on the inside (they should reach an internal temperature of 165˚F or 73˚C). Final Glaze: Remove the wings from the oven and put them in a large bowl. Add the sauce left in the skillet, a bit more hot sauce (if you prefer it spicier), and more butter. Mix well so the wings are evenly coated with the glaze. Serve and Enjoy: Place the wings on a clean plate and enjoy! They're perfect for joining the Super Bowl with friends and family.

| FOX

The Perfect Flavor for the Super Bowl

These oven-baked wings by Gordon Ramsay offer a perfect blend of flavor and texture. The smoked paprika gives it a unique touch, while the hot sauce adds the level of intensity you're looking for. The butter and the remaining sauce in the skillet create a shiny glaze that makes every bite irresistible.

If you want your Super Bowl to be even more special, don't hesitate to prepare these wings. They're easy to make, and best of all, you don't need to be a professional chef for them to turn out perfect. With Gordon Ramsay's recipe, your wings will be the star dish of the day.

So this Sunday, not only enjoy the game but also some delicious wings that will surely be the talk of the town. With this recipe, you can impress your guests effortlessly. It's the perfect touch for an unforgettable Super Bowl!