Happiness Arrives at Dia With Its Healthiest Dessert: Delicious and for Less Than 2 Euros

Dia is aware that more and more people are seeking natural foods with health benefits. Fermented products have gained popularity for their probiotic content and their ability to improve digestion. Within this category is kefir, and among them, there is a less known but equally nutritious alternative.

Goat Milk Kefir and Its Health Benefits

This kefir is a natural source of probiotics, microorganisms that help balance intestinal flora. Its regular consumption can improve digestion and support the immune system. Additionally, it contributes to the absorption of essential nutrients for the body.

Unlike cow milk kefir, goat milk kefir is more digestible. Its composition facilitates tolerance in people sensitive to lactose. It also contains B vitamins, calcium, magnesium and phosphorus, important for the maintenance of bones and muscles.

Dia's kefir is made with pasteurized goat milk from organic production and lactic ferments. This guarantees a product free of additives and with superior quality. Its organic origin ensures that the animals have been raised in environmentally friendly conditions.

This kefir stands out for its creamy texture and slightly acidic taste. It is a perfect option for those looking for an alternative to yogurt. Its versatility allows it to be incorporated into various recipes without altering its nutritional quality.

How to Include Dia's Kefir in Your Diet

This kefir can be taken directly as a refreshing and nutritious drink. It is also ideal to join it with fresh fruits, cereals or nuts for breakfast. Its combination with these ingredients enhances its flavor and nutritional value.

In the kitchen, kefir can replace milk or yogurt in different preparations. It can be used in sauces, creams, smoothies or homemade desserts. Additionally, its natural acidity improves the fermentation of doughs for bread and pastries, providing a fluffier texture.

Dia's goat milk kefir is presented in a 420-gram container. To preserve all its properties, it should be kept at 39°F (4°C) in the refrigerator. Before consuming it, it is recommended to shake it to maintain its homogeneous texture.

This product is available in Dia stores at a price of 2.98 euros. Its quality-price ratio makes it an accessible and healthy option. Thanks to its content of probiotics and essential nutrients, it is an ideal alternative to improve daily nutrition.

