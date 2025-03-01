Neither Druni nor Sephora: the Trendy Cosmetic Is at Mercadona and Customers Go Crazy

Mercadona has expanded its cosmetics line with a launch that follows the latest trends in makeup. This new product combines care and hydration with a touch of color, catering to the preferences of those seeking a natural and luminous finish. Available in three shades, it presents itself as a versatile option for different styles and occasions.

Hydration and Color in One Step

Mercadona's Lip Oil Glow Bloom offers an innovative formula that merges the nourishment of a balm with the subtle shine of a gloss. Enriched with wakame algae extract, these lip oils provide intensive hydration, keeping lips soft and protected. Additionally, their lightweight texture avoids a sticky feeling, ensuring comfort throughout the day.

These lip oils are available in three shades: orange, fuchsia, and cherry. Each one provides a translucent tint that enhances the natural color of the lips, adapting to different skin tones and preferences. Their glow finish adds a healthy shine, ideal for those seeking a fresh and youthful look.

| Mercadona

The application is simple thanks to its generously sized sponge applicator, which allows for even distribution of the product. With just one swipe, a fuller and more luminous lip effect is achieved without the need for constant touch-ups. Additionally, its compact format makes it easy to carry with you to keep your lips perfect at any time.

One of the most notable features of these lip oils is their composition with 96% natural origin ingredients. This reflects Mercadona's commitment to offering quality products that care for both their customers and the environment. The inclusion of wakame algae, known for its antioxidant properties, helps keep lips nourished and protected against external aggressions.

An Affordable Alternative to High-End Products

Mercadona's Lip Oil Glow Bloom presents itself as an economical option without sacrificing quality. Each unit is priced at 4.50 euros, making them accessible to a wide audience. This quality-price ratio has caused comparisons with similar products from top-level brands, highlighting their similarity in results but at a significantly lower cost.

This launch has caused a stir on social media, where users and beauty experts have shared their positive impressions. Many agree that these lip oils offer a finish and feel comparable to higher-priced products. That's why they position them as a smart alternative for those looking to save money without sacrificing style.

| Mercadona

In addition to their attractive price, the availability of three shades allows consumers to choose the one that best suits their style or even combine them to create personalized effects. This versatility, combined with the quality of the ingredients and professional finish, reinforces the value proposition of the Lip Oil Glow Bloom.

The new lip oils are already available in Mercadona stores, ready to become a must-have in your makeup routine. With their combination of hydration, color, and shine, the Lip Oil Glow Bloom promises to meet the expectations of those seeking a practical and effective product for lip care.

