The Curious Origin of Aldi's Name and the Mysterious Owners of the Chain

Aldi is one of the most well-known supermarket chains worldwide. Its focus on low prices and quality products has been key to its success. However, few know the story behind its ownership.

It is run by the Albrecht families. They are the main owners of the company, and its structure is somewhat different from other large chains.

Origin of Aldi: The Albrecht Family

The story begins in 1946 in Essen, Germany, when brothers Karl and Theo Albrecht opened their first store. Originally called "Albrecht Discount," the store offered low prices on quality products. From there, the company grew rapidly and expanded outside of Germany. Hence the name if you notice: the first two letters of the words "Albrecht Discount."

Aldi's business model has always focused on offering private label products. It allowed them to keep costs low and maintain competitive prices. From its beginnings, it has been characterized by efficiency and simplicity, which helped the chain achieve success quickly.

Who Owns Aldi Today?

Today, it is divided into two major companies: Aldi Süd (Aldi South) and Aldi Nord (Aldi North). Both companies are controlled by the Albrecht family, although they operate independently. Each has its own management team and makes separate decisions, but they share the legacy of the founding brothers.

Aldi Süd: This part operates in countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, Austria, Ireland, and other countries. Aldi Süd is known for its international expansion and for maintaining a low-price policy. The Albrecht family controls this part of the company through a private business structure.

Aldi Nord: It operates mainly in Germany, France, Belgium, and other northern European countries. Like Aldi Süd, Aldi Nord is an important part of the group, but its operations are more focused on Europe. This part of Aldi is also under the control of the Albrecht family.

Although both entities operate independently, they have cooperation agreements in some countries. This allows them to share resources, such as product brands, although each maintains its autonomy in strategic decisions.

The Family Control of Aldi

The ownership has remained in the hands of the Albrecht families since its founding. Despite the enormous size of the company, the management remains discreet. The brand has remained true to the principles established in its early years: low prices and efficient operations. This approach has allowed the two branches to continue growing and maintaining their relevance in the global market.

Karl Albrecht, who passed away in 2014, was one of the richest men in Germany. His brother Theo, who died in 2010, also played a crucial role in the company's growth. Despite the death of both, the influence of the Albrecht family remains strong within Aldi.

Corporate Structure and Global Growth

Today, Aldi is one of the largest retailers in the world, with more than 10,000 stores in over 20 countries. The company employs more than 400,000 people and remains a giant in the supermarket sector. However, its corporate structure remains private and is not publicly traded, keeping the company away from external pressures.

Family control has been essential to the brand's success. Decisions are made with a long-term vision, allowing the company to adapt to market changes without being influenced by the interests of external shareholders.

What Does This Mean for Consumers?

The family control of Aldi has allowed the company to maintain a constant focus on low prices and quality. Despite being one of the largest supermarket chains in the world, it is still known for offering products at very competitive prices. This directly benefits consumers, who find in Aldi an economical and reliable option for their daily shopping.

Additionally, the business structure allows for greater long-term stability. Without the pressures of shareholders, Aldi can continue investing in its growth without sacrificing quality or customer service.