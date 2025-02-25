Neither Ikea nor Leroy Merlin: Lidl Has Today the Most Complete Set You've Always Searched For

Lidl knows that when good weather arrives, outdoor gatherings become the best plan. Barbecues are the stars of these events, but to ensure everything goes perfectly, it's essential to have the right utensils. Fortunately, Lidl has just what you need to take your grilling to the next level.

A Complete Set to Cook Like an Expert

Lidl has launched a barbecue cutlery set that will make grilling simpler and more efficient. It is an 18-piece set made of stainless steel, designed to offer maximum precision and comfort. Additionally, it comes in a practical aluminum-framed case, ideal for transporting and keeping it organized.

This kit includes a spatula with serrated edges, perfect for handling meats and other foods without breaking them. It also features a sturdy tong for easily turning ingredients and a robust meat fork for holding large pieces without problems. Additionally, it includes a special grill knife, ideal for clean and precise cuts.

| Lidl

For those who love intense flavors, the set incorporates a silicone brush for evenly marinating meats and vegetables. It also includes four skewers with pushers, designed to make kebabs easily and without getting your hands dirty. And if you like grilled corn, the eight special skewers will allow you to enjoy it comfortably.

A key tool couldn't be missing: a cleaning brush with a scraper and metal bristles. With it, you can remove grease and charcoal residues from the grill, ensuring it's ready for the next barbecue. Everything is designed to make the experience practical, simple and hassle-free.

Quality and Functionality at an Incredible Price

Durability is one of the strong points of this Lidl set. The stainless steel ensures resistance to heat and frequent use, preventing the utensils from deteriorating over time. Additionally, its ergonomic design facilitates grip and improves safety while cooking, allowing you to enjoy the barbecue without worries.

One of the most practical aspects of this set is its aluminum case, which allows you to carry the tools safely and organized. Whether at home, in the countryside or at the beach, you can transport it effortlessly and have everything at hand when you need it.

| Lidl

It's important to remember that the cutlery handles should not be left on the grill or exposed to direct heat. This way, their good condition is maintained and their effectiveness is guaranteed in the long term. With proper maintenance, this set will join you in many barbecues.

And the best part is its price. This complete barbecue cutlery set is available at Lidl for only 27.99 euros. An unbeatable price for such a complete, functional and durable kit.

Prices and offers updated on 02/25/2025. They may be subject to modifications or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes