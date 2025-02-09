Costco Owner Makes a Decision on Eggs in the United States After What Happened

The increase in egg prices and the shortage in some stores has caused concern at Costco. The situation has worsened with videos on social media where customers buy large quantities of eggs. In some cases, there have even been fights in the aisles.

The post has gone viral in recent days and has sparked a wave of unprecedented comments. Many customers have demanded that the company take action, while some called for respect. The fact is that Costco was obliged to intervene or at least give its opinion, and so it has.

In reply, Costco has taken action. Like other chains, the company has decided to limit egg purchases in several stores in the United States.

Why Costco Made This Decision

Egg prices have reached record levels. In many stores, the average cost per dozen is $5. On Costco.com, a two-dozen pack costs between $9.99 and $15.

The main reasons for this increase are:

The avian flu outbreak, which has affected production since 2022.

The new laws on cage-free eggs, which have reduced supply.

Customer hoarding, which has left many people without access to the product.

Videos on social media show customers filling carts with hundreds of eggs. In some cases, these buyers resell the products in informal markets.

What Changes Costco Applied

Costco has decided to impose limits on egg purchases in some of its stores. Although a uniform national policy hasn't been announced, in certain branches, customers can only buy a limited number of cartons.

Other chains have made similar decisions, as the problem is global and not just this company's. For example, Trader Joe's allows only one dozen per customer per day in all its stores in the U.S.

But that's not all, other major brands are moving in the same direction. Kroger and Lidl, for example, have started to limit purchases in some locations. The goal of these measures is to prevent shortages and ensure that more customers have access to eggs.

The Future of Eggs at Costco

The high price of eggs remains a problem. It's evident that inflation has decreased since 2022. However, some experts claim, albeit without much basis, that Trump's government trade policies could worsen the situation.

Additionally, Costco and other chains continue to advance in their transition to cage-free eggs. It's a decision that could keep prices high in the future. It's important to note that this limits supply and, therefore, the price goes up.

For now, customers should stay alert to possible changes in purchasing policies at their nearest store.